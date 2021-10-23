It is quite surprising for any player to play 45 feet to date, But Tom Brady wishes something like this.



He has reiterated this many times in his many interviews that he wants to play till the 2022 season. Playing any player for this age can be very dangerous for any brand. If his TAB12 brand wanted this statement, he could have easily dismissed it But after winning the superpower at the age of 43, it seems impossible. Tom’s performance is still going pretty well, so there’s no reason for him to retire.



Talking to the Wall Street Journal, Tom said that He has a desire to play next year and will probably continue to play for upcoming years.



“Beyond that, I don’t know,” Brady said. “Maybe it’s another year after that; maybe it’s two. I’ll have to see where I’m at with my family. That’s probably the overriding factor—what I’m missing out on.”



“I don’t think anything will match my football career,” Brady told the Journal. “I think it’s too hard to replicate that level of energy and output and adrenaline. That’s kind of why I want to go until the end, because I want to make sure I don’t look back and go, ‘Man, I could still do it.‘ ”