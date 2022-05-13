Is Paris Hilton Dating? Paris Hilton’s Engagement News

When it comes to her relationships, Paris Hilton has been an open book. The socialite-turned-DJ has been famously loved and publicly lost, but it hasn’t stopped her from wearing her emotions on her sleeve.

The hotel heiress’ future is looking better than ever as she prepares to marry fiancé Carter Reum today. After more than a year of dating, the entrepreneur and DJ got engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13. Hilton’s 40th birthday coincides with the announcement of their engagement.

Paris and Carter Start Dating in November 2019

Despite the fact that Hilton has known Reum for over 15 years, the two didn’t start dating until his sister brought her to Thanksgiving dinner in November 2019. “I believed I’d be alone for the rest of my life after my last split.

I was like, “I’m done.” I’m going to concentrate on myself. I’m not in need of anyone. “I’m just grateful to have genuinely fallen in love,” Hilton added. “I’m not sure I was prepared for it previously.

I’ve always wished for what my mother and father have. He’s extremely faithful, and they’re closest buddies. That was something I was always looking for, but I was looking in the wrong areas.”

Paris and Carter Go Public in January 2020

In January 2020, Hilton and Reum made their public debut as a pair at a Golden Globes afterparty. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in December 2020.

Hilton celebrated her one-year anniversary with Reum on Instagram in December 2020, uploading a video featuring the couple in matching Halloween costumes, traveling, and just being in love.

“It’s hard to think it’s been a year.” “It feels like I’ve known you forever,” Hilton wrote, referring to Reum as her “twin flame,” “best friend,” and “life mate.” “I’ve never felt so connected to anyone else in my life.”

That’s because you were the first person to break down the barriers I’d constructed around my heart and open them up in ways I didn’t realize were possible. I’m looking forward to our future together and a lifetime of love and experiences. Because in your arms and by your side, no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, safe, and at home.”

Paris Begins IVF in January 2021

Hilton announced on an edition of “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast that she’d started IVF treatment in the hopes of starting a family with Reum. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time,” she continued, “and planning our baby’s names and all that.”

Carter Proposed in February 2021

Hilton disclosed on Instagram on Feb. 17, 2021, that Reum proposed to her on her 40th birthday. She then explained that she was taken aback because Reum disguised the proposal as a picture shoot.

“He duped me,” she remarked on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. “It was one of the most romantic experiences I’ve ever had.” They were staying on a private island at the time, which provided the ideal beach background for an engagement.

Hilton’s video announcement shows her caressing Reum’s face after his speech and kissing her new fiancé passionately. “You don’t just know when you’ve found your soulmate. “You get it,” she captioned the photo.

“My love and I have been together since our first date, and he planned a special trip to a tropical paradise for my birthday.” Carter escorted us to a flower-draped cabana and dropped to one knee as we strolled along the beach to supper. I said yes, yes, yes to everything. “There’s no one I’d prefer to spend the rest of my life with.”

Carter and Paris Throw Joint Bachelorette Parties in October 2021

The pair traveled to Las Vegas for a weekend-long joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration a month before their wedding. A handful of close friends and family members, including the bride-to-mother, Kathy Hilton, and sister, Nicky Hilton, as well as Reum’s brother Courtney, were in attendance.

Hilton used her Instagram Stories to film much of the early October weekend, capturing the group as they rode about in a limo, drank by the pool, ate a candlelight meal, and went partying and ziplining.

Conclusion

Carter Reum, a venture capitalist, may have been the epitome of perfection. Hilton initially made her new man public in 2020 at a Golden Globes after-party, and the two have been in love ever since.

“You transformed my life in every aspect from the moment you walked into it,” Hilton wrote on Instagram. “Every day has been a blessing with you. You have demonstrated what true love is.

Hilton’s relationship with Reum was verified by Us in January 2020. In February 2021, the businessman proposed to the reality star, and nine months later, they married in a grandiose ceremony in Los Angeles.