Is Kourtney Kardashian Dating? What is Her Dating History

True, Kourtney Kardashian’s love life is a work of fiction. Despite the fact that her sister Kim Kardashian has a 72-day marriage under her belt and Khloé Kardashian has had a few cheating scandals, Kourt’s love path is as fascinating. To prove that, we compiled her full dating history.

Scott Disick was Kourtney’s first and probably longest relationship. For Keeping Up With the Kardashians, their romance was nearly entirely documented. They began dating in 2006 after meeting at the home of Girls Gone Wild mogul Joe Francis and instantly connecting.

Kardashian’s tumultuous nine-year marriage to Disick, with whom she has three children, ended in July 2015 after the businessman was caught partying with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli.

According to an Us Weekly source, Kardashian and Disick were “in a better place than ever” by November 2018, with their co-parenting arrangement going “amazingly well.”

Following her 2015 breakup from Disick, Bieber was said to be a rapid bounce for the mother of three. Justin was even seen hanging out with her children on numerous evenings out.

In response to the rumors, Justin joked that he was being “used” by Kourtney during their breakup. Since then, the singer has married Hailey Baldwin.

Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have reportedly been dating since December 2020. They had been friends for a long time before this, and according to some stories, they had dated on and off in the past.

“It’s been extremely understated.” They’re a great match, and Travis is already loved by Kourtney’s entire family. They’ve been neighbors and wonderful friends for years, and it’s only recently become romantic, according to an E! Online source.

The two were spotted together in Palm Springs. They’ve also been seen on social media posting flirtatious comments toward each other. In October 2021, the couple got engaged in Montecito, California.

Travis Landon Barker (born November 14, 1975) is an American drummer and member of the rock band Blink-182. He’s also worked with hip hop musicians frequently, being a member of the rap-rock band Transplants, founding the rock bands +44 and Box Car Racer, and then joining Antemasque and Goldfinger.

Barker collaborated frequently with the late DJ AM, and the two established TRV$DJAM together. Rolling Stone dubbed him “punk’s first superstar drummer” and one of the “100 best drummers of all time” due to his celebrity. Barker, who was born in Fontana, California, began drumming at a young age.

Harry Hudson

Since late 2018, Harry Hudson and Kourtney Kardashian have been linked romantically. Hudson is a family friend, but as the year continued, the two were spotted attending church together more frequently, sparking romance rumors.

Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with model Younes Bendjima in December 2016. They dated till August of this year.

Younes Bendjima (born May 5, 1993) is an Algerian boxer-turned-model who shot to celebrity after starting a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in 2017. They split up in the middle of 2018.

Next Model Management would be his agent. He’s worked with Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, among others. He’s walked the Givenchy runway.

Michael Girgenti

Michael Girgenti claimed to be the father of Mason Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian’s son.

Francis Joe

Joe Francis is said to have dated Kourtney Kardashian in 2005. Joseph R. Francis (born April 1, 1973) is an American businessman, film producer, and developer of the Girls Gone Wild entertainment franchise.

Before releasing the direct-to-video feature Banned from Television in 1998, Francis worked as a production assistant on the syndicated show Real TV.

Francis has pled no contest to child abuse and prostitution and has been convicted of tax evasion, bribery, false imprisonment, assault causing grave bodily injury, dissuading a witness, and record-keeping offenses at various times.

For many years, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been friends. However, in the latter half of 2020, their relationship took a significant turn, and they are quickly becoming one of our favourite celebrity couples. Take a look back at how it all started for these two, from the first family meals to the moment when they decided to make their relationship official, all the way up to their magnificent Italian wedding!

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2020. Harry Hudson and Kourtney Kardashian have been linked romantically since 2018. They were spotted attending church together more frequently, sparking romance rumors. Younes Bendjima is an Algerian boxer-turned-model who shot to celebrity after starting a relationship with her in 2017.