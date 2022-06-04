Is Johnny Depp Dating His Lawyer? – Here’s Is the Truth

Camille Vasquez, who made headlines during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, was spotted leaving her Virginia hotel with her lover, and it wasn’t Johnny.

It appears that the speculations that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp started a secret relationship during the actor’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard are finally over!

Not the Pirates of the Caribbean star, but the attorney was leaving her Virginia hotel with the man she’s dating, Edward Owen.

The duo was photographed getting into a car, as seen above (via TMZ), and one fan who had been following the trial even requested Camille to take a selfie with her!

Camille and Edward appeared delighted by the attorney’s newfound celebrity, and they both grinned as the images were taken, with Camille flashing a broad smile for the selfie with the fan.

Camille Vasquez, Who Is She?

Vasquez is an associate with Brown Rudnick, a law firm situated in Southern California.’

“Her present practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation litigation, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims,” according to her bio on the legal firm’s website.

Camille has extensive experience developing offensive and defensive litigation tactics for private clients. She’s also handled parallel reputation management and crisis communications concerns that have arisen as a result of these engagements.”

Meanwhile, the case against Heard and Depp is heating up, with Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez testifying against Depp. Henriquez, who shared a loft with the former couple, stated that the two actors had a tumultuous relationship.

Support for Depp-Camille on Social Media

After their courtroom encounter, fans are eager to learn whether Johnny and attorney Camille Vasquez are dating. Many fans took to social media to express their delight at the rumors.

“Whether it’s friendship or more, I’ll be monitoring Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez exchanges like,” one Twitter user said. “If Mr. Depp marries Miss Camille Vasquez,” says the narrator.

It would be so sweet to date a lawyer. “Well, I hope she’s single since I’ve seen flirting, and I hope they live happily ever after,” wrote another.

Is It True That Johnny and Camille Are Dating?

Johnny Depp and his lawyer, Camille Vasquez, are not dating at the moment, contrary to common assumption. A source close to Camille dispelled all the accusations in an interview with TMZ.

The speculation is “nothing more than social media fan fiction,” according to the source. The two’s friendship, as well as their casual conversations, has gone viral on social media.

So, who knows, maybe Depp and Vasquez may give it a chance once this whole trial thing is through! The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began on April 11 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

It’s currently a daily soap opera with commercial breaks. This is because the case’s judge, Penney Azcarate, had previously scheduled this break due to personal obligations.

Camille Vazques Addresses the Rumors

As she walked out of the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on May 17, Johnny Depp’s lawyer was queried about the persistent dating rumors. ‘The people want to know if you’re dating Johnny Depp,’ a TMZ paparazzi asked Vazques.

It can be found all over the internet. ‘Can you clarify the situation, yes or no?’ The lawyer from California respectfully declined to answer the question and laughed as he walked away from the cameras.

The 31-year-old lawyer rose to prominence after defending Depp during Amber Heard’s cross-examination. Several videos of her interrogating Heard have gone viral on the internet.

Vazquez graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006, according to the Independent UK. Between 2007 through 2010, she attended the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. Vasquez is presently employed by Brown Rudnick LLP as an associate.

Conclusion

Vasquez has been making the rounds on social media after she ‘interrogated’ Amber Heard in court. Vasquez began his cross-examination of Heard in court, asking some pointed questions that made the news.

While the investigation proceeds, the internet is wondering if she and Depp are dating. Fans have been filming the two exchanging glances in the courtroom during the trial, and photographs of them hugging in the courtroom have gone viral.

Many clips of the two holding hands and talking closely within the courtroom have been prepared by Johnny Depp’s followers. Fans allege that the two are developing a love relationship.