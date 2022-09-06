Tiktok Influencer and Singer Dixie Damelio is Pregnant or Not?

Being a prominent figure on social media comes with a number of obligations, including the need to express one’s viewpoint on significant issues and the formation of an online community consisting of devoted fans and followers.

Despite this, they are frequently the focus of baseless rumors and speculation that are carried far and wide.

The rumors that Dixie D’Amelio is pregnant have been spread by a number of people who use the internet; nevertheless, these assertions have been proven to be false.

Is Dixie D’Amelio Pregnant

The rumors that online influencer and singer Dixie D’Amelio is expecting a child are not true; she is not currently carrying a child.

A clip that was published on Dixie’s boyfriend Noah Beck’s TikTok account is the source of some people’s hasty conclusions about the situation.

“Wait, why is she touching her stomach, and why does it mention the baby in the caption?” questioned one of the followers.

Because in the video, which is named “Baby,” Dixie can be seen rubbing her stomach, many people have begun to speculate that she is now carrying a child. The rumors, on the other hand, are not true, as Dixie has never publicly stated that she is expecting a child.

Fans React on Social Media

It is safe to say that a good number of Dixie’s supporters have voiced their disapproval of the comments that propagated rumors about her being pregnant.

“Not people saying Dixie D’Amelio is pregnant because she touched her stomach in a TikTok with Noah.”

“Why the f*** is everyone saying Dixie is pregnant?!”

“Just because she touched her stomach doesn’t mean she’s prego!”

Previous Claims About Dixie Debunked

Following reports that the TikTok singer used the n-word in a song, rumors began to circulate that Dixie was pregnant despite the fact that these charges were untrue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dixie (@dixiedamelio)

The title of the song is “My Drip,” and it appears several times during the track; nevertheless, it is not a song by Dixie and does not involve her in any way.

The charges were spread as part of a scam on social media, as Dixie had never used the n-word in a song and the entire story was a fabrication.

Noah Beck & Dixie D’Amelio

Late in the month of September 2021, the couple started dating. Both Noah and Dixie have been subjected to a great deal of hostility, and some people have even suggested that the two of them are an artificial pair. Noah made the decision to speak up in order to put an end to this situation.

Noah addressed his relationship with Dixie as well as what he had been hearing about the situation by posting a screenshot from the notes app on his phone. The phrase “Dixie slander is not accepted here lol” is the primary focus of this paragraph.

He claimed that he doesn’t like it when people make assumptions about him, his girlfriend, or their relationship. He also doesn’t enjoy the assumptions that others make about him. In a video interview in October with AwesomenessTV, Noah confirmed his connection with Dixie, saying that the two of them would spend the summer of 2020 together.

There is a lot of notoriety attached to Dixie’s family. The fact that Charlie is currently number one on the Tiktok rankings, her mother has one million followers on Instagram, and her father is a politician are all examples of Charlie’s success. In one month, the D’Amelio family will star in their very own reality television show.

The first episode of “The D’Amelio Show” will soon be available to watch on Hulu. The forthcoming show Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been the subject of comparisons from fans. To which Dixie responded by saying that things won’t turn out that way.

Even while she doesn’t mind the comparison, the idea of her being as famous as the Kardashians is something that can only remain a pipe dream for her. She collaborated with Ruby Rose on her most recent hit, which is dubbed “crazy.”