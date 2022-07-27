Is Cutting Cable Worth It?

This 2022, we need to make a lot of big decisions. Whether it’s ditching your 9 to 5 job to shift to remote work or begin your business or invest your money elsewhere, that said, it’s also one of the best times to choose between your cable provider and the major streaming services right now. We all know that cable TV costs are continuously rising, making it hard for many to keep up with the price increases.

In this article, we’ll go over the nitty gritty details of cutting cable to see if it’s worth it and if it’s appropriate for you. Let’s start!

How Much Is Cable Costing You Per Month?

The most significant determining factor for many people is the cost. As mentioned earlier, the price of cable is significantly increasing. Cable companies would love for us to believe that their prices are justified because of the hundreds of channels and top-of-the-line features they offer.

The truth is, most people only watch about 20 channels regularly. The rest is just dead weight that we never use but continue to pay for every month. When you think about it, it doesn’t make a lot of financial sense to keep paying for something you don’t use.

What Can You Get from Cutting the Cable?

The best way to know if ditching your cable company is for you is by evaluating how you and your family use television. Do you guys just watch shows here and there? If so, then online streaming might be a more viable and cost-effective option for you.

But if you’re someone who likes to have the TV on in the background all day or you like to watch live sporting events, then cutting the cord might not be ideal. You’ll need to evaluate what’s most important to you and your family when making this decision.

Advantages of Cutting Cable

There are plenty of reasons why you should consider cutting your cord. Here are some advantages that might be appealing to you:

You’ll no longer have to pay for channels that you don’t watch.

You can cancel your subscription at any time without extra fees or penalties.

There are no long-term contracts or commitments.

You can save a lot of money each month by cutting cable.

You can watch your favorite shows anytime you prefer.

You can watch TV anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

Disadvantages of Cutting Cable

Of course, there are also some disadvantages that you should be aware of before cutting the cord:

You might have to pay for individual channels or streaming services.

You might not have access to all the channels and shows that you’re used to.

You might have to deal with buffering and other internet issues.

You might miss out on certain live events or sporting games.

Best Alternatives to Cable TV

There are many excellent alternatives available that can provide you with the entertainment you desire without having to break your bank. Here are three of the best cable alternatives:

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the most popular alternatives to cable TV on the market. It’s a streaming service that offers live and on-demand TV for a fraction of the price of cable. You can choose from two different plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both of which cost $30 per month.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now is a great option for those looking for a more comprehensive streaming experience. It offers over 45 channels and starts at $55 per month. The price is a bit high, but you get a lot of bang for your buck.

FuboTV

FuboTV is perfect for sports lovers. It’s a bit pricier than other options on the market, starting at $65 per month, but it gives you access to over 100+ channels, including all the major sports networks.

So, Is Cutting Cable Worth It?

Cutting the cord can be a great way to save money each month as it stops you from paying for channels you don’t really need, but it’s not for everyone. You’ll need to weigh the pros and cons to see if it’s right for you and your family. If you decide that it is, then there are plenty of resources available to help you get started. If you think that cutting the cord is for you, consider the alternatives we’ve provided, and see how it works for you.