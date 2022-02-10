Is Anna Kendrick in a Relationship- Everything You Need to Know

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick are said to be dating! However, don’t expect her to talk about her new lover. The Pitch Perfect star has kept her personal life incredibly quiet throughout the years, and she has done so on purpose.

She’s seldom seen in public with anyone she’s dating, and she’s never made a red carpet appearance with any of them. That being said, keeping the Love Life of Season 1 star’s love life hidden hasn’t been easy. “Well, keeping it secret isn’t simple, as you’re demonstrating right now,” Kendrick confessed to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“But that’s simply how it’s always been for me.” That’s fine! Having said that, Kendrick’s dating history isn’t entirely “uncertain.” Here’s a look at Anna Kendrick’s past relationships and who she’s dated.

Is Anna Kendrick Dating Anyone?

Kendrick is said to be dating Barry actor Bill Hader. “Anna has been seeing Bill privately for almost a year,” a source told PEOPLE in January 2021. They first met many years ago. She’s hosted Saturday Night Live, and they’ve made a film together, but they met after the film.

They are both very private individuals, and with the epidemic, it was easier for them to remain silent.” Kendrick and Hader most recently co-starred as siblings in the 2019 Disney+ holiday film Noelle. According to a source, Hader and Kendrick became closer over the last year since they were both single at the same time.

Is Anna Kendrick Dating Bill Hader?

According to insiders, Kendrick and Hader have been dating for more than a year as of this writing! An insider told PEOPLE that Hader and Kendrick connected through their sense of humor, exclaiming, “They’re both hysterical, so they must keep each other laughing all the time.”

She’s in a good mood.” Hader was most recently linked to The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson, with whom he co-starred in the 2013 adolescent rom-com The To-Do List, directed by Hader’s then-wife, Maggie Carey.

Carey and Hader separated in 2018 after having three kids together; Bilson and Hader divorced in July 2020.

When Did Anna Kendrick and Edgar Wright First Meet?

Anna Kendrick began dating Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World director Edgar Wright in 2009, after appearing in the film. The couple dated until 2013, with a source suggesting that distance was a factor in their breakup—Kendrick lives in Los Angeles, while Wright lives in London.

Kendrick has alluded to struggling with paparazzi and media intrusion into their relationship, telling The Guardian in 2012, “I began sobbing instantly [when I saw paparazzi images with Wright].”

It was like someone emailing you with a photo of you asleep. It was frightening and dangerous. Furthermore, it continues to do so. I try not to think about it.”

Is Anna Kendrick Still Dating Ben Richardson?

After her divorce from Wright, Kendrick met British-born cinematographer Ben Richardson in 2013 while filming Drinking Buddies; Richardson had previously worked on the Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild and the Emmy-nominated Mare of Easttown.

They also collaborated on Happy Christmas in 2014 and Table 19 in 2017. Kendrick hasn’t spoken publicly about her connection with Richardson, other than telling Glamour in 2015 that she was in a “really nice scenario.”

They’re no longer together, although it’s unknown when they called it quits. While promoting Season 1 of Love Life in 2020, Kendrick admitted that her standards had shifted, telling The Sydney Morning Herald, “The true arc that we wanted was to illustrate how we develop from each relationship.”

Even if our relationships come to an end, they are not complete failures. People come into your life, you develop, they alter you, and what you learn from them may be extremely beneficial or really terrible.”

“It was terrible at times, and I grimaced at the way I, and so many other women I know, dated males in our early twenties—the way we were so uncomfortable, needy, and clinging.” ‘Oh God, I acted like such a jerk in that relationship,’ I think now. Or all the times I wasn’t strong enough to say, ‘You can’t speak to me like that.'”

Were Anna Kendrick and Jake Gyllenhaal in a Relationship?

In September 2011, Kendrick was said to have become close to Jake Gyllenhaal after co-starring in the cop drama End of Watch as boyfriend-girlfriend (who later marry in the film), however a romance was never officially verified.

While promoting the film, Kendrick told Mario Lopez that Gyllenhaal was “a wonderful kisser.” He’s the epitome of a gentleman.” She also stated that she enjoyed caressing his shaved head during filming (hello!) but she prefers Gyllenhaal “with a little stubble.”

She previously told E! News about Taylor Swift’s iconic scarf muse, “We were filming [End of Watch] on tiny cameras with very little illumination and a very small team.” There was a lot of improvisation.

It was quite personal. Because you’re filming all the time, you’re always in character. So Jake and I would be holding hands and then say, ‘Oh, we’re not shooting.’

