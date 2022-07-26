Is a Second Season of Dragon Ball Super in the Works, or is It Not?

Since its manga debut in 1984, “Dragon Ball” has been one of the most popular media franchises. Over the years, it has been adapted into numerous anime series, films, and even video games, with virtually limitless scenarios.

Goku, a young boy with a monkey tail and several astounding skills, is the protagonist of “Dragon Ball.” Together, he and Bulma search for seven magical dragon balls that, when united, may grant any wish. Goku finally learns martial arts from Master Roshi, where he also meets Krillin, his best buddy. Through the decades. Goku and his companions have many adventures and make many new acquaintances.

“Dragon Ball Super,” which premiered in 2015 and takes place after the defeat of Majin Buu, is one of the most popular “Dragon Ball” series (via Anime News Network). According to Anime News Network, “Dragon Ball Super” broadcast 131 episodes before being canceled in 2018, and there have been no updates on the popular spin-off — until now.

Toei Animation has announced that a second “Dragon Ball Super” feature film would be released in 2022, prompting many fans to wonder if the anime series will also be renewed. Here is what we currently know about the second season of “Dragon Ball Super.”

Dragon Ball Super Season 2 Cast

It is quite expected that a significant number of the franchise’s senior voice actors will take part in “Dragon Ball Super” season 2, which will begin airing in 2019.

Piccolo (Masako Nozawa in the Japanese version and Mike McFarland in the English version), Master Roshi (Masaharu Satô in the Japanese version and Takeshi Kusao in the English version), and Trunks (Takeshi Kusao in the Japanese version and Alexandria Tipton in the English version) will appear. Goku (Masako Nozawa in the Japanese version and Sean Schemmel in the English version). Bulma (Aya Ry Horikawa, who plays Vegeta in the Japanese version of “Dragon Ball Super,” just tweeted a strong hint that he will return for Season 2, although he did not clarify what this means.

According to IBT, Horikawa made a cryptic tweet in which he alluded to the fact that he had just emerged from a meeting with Toei Animation. However, he did not disclose any other details. The agony of it all. At the very least, we are aware that something significant is on the horizon, whether it be the next film or Season 2 of the eagerly anticipated television series. This could be either the next film or the second season of the television series.

Dragon Ball Super Season 2 Plot

Even though there have not been any new episodes of “Dragon Ball Super” since 2018, the manga adaptation of the same name is still continuing strong, and there are two extra arcs planned for a prospective TV adaptation of the manga. If you have read the manga, you are aware that the next tale is the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, which introduces a brand new terrifying goat-like monster. If you have not read the manga, you are not aware of this information.

Granolah the Survivor is the protagonist of the current chapter of the “Dragon Ball Super” manga. Granolah is the only member of his race to have survived the onslaught of the Saiyan army. In the event that either story is adapted for television, viewers may anticipate even more exciting battles. Naturally, Toei may come up with a totally new plot for the show to follow.

Up until an official statement is issued, we have little choice but to keep our fingers crossed. Fans of “Dragon Ball Super” can revisit episodes of the show on streaming services such as Funimation and Crunchyroll while they wait for new content.

Dragon Ball Super Season 2 Release Date

Although the second season of “Dragon Ball Super” has not been formally announced just yet, fans may probably anticipate the launch of the new episodes sometime within the next year. It seems likely that the premieres of Toei Animation’s upcoming “Dragon Ball Super” film, which is scheduled for release in 2022, will be spread out over a longer period of time.

It is likely that the second season of “Dragon Ball Super” would debut during the winter season of 2023. This is because the first “Super” film, which was released in December and was titled “Dragon Ball Super: Broly,” took place during that month.

What Does Dragon Ball Super Involve?

The television show Dragon Ball Super is an anime production from Japan. The story continues from where the original Dragon Ball left off. The events of the series take place seven years after Majin Buu was vanquished by Goku in the previous installment of the series.

Goku achieves the power of a god as a result of his encounters with beings that are significantly more powerful than himself. He then has to learn how to use his newly discovered powers from the gods of his universe while simultaneously traveling to other universes to take on opponents that are even more powerful and nearly impossible to defeat.

Conclusion

Here is everything that we currently know about the upcoming second season of Dragon Ball Super. I’ll keep you updated; in the meantime, I hope you liked reading the narrative.