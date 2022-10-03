iPhonecake Com App: Now You Can Easily Download the IPA Files!

AppCake is a native programme that lets you put IPA files on your iOS device. It works like an App Store and lets you download apps and change things on your iPhone if you jailbreak it. After you get it from Cydia Repo and install it, you’ll be able to use cracked apps and games. AppCake 7 also works on devices that have been jailbroken.

What is AppCake?

AppCake is a free platform for iOS devices that lets you install IPA files that haven’t been signed. There are many paid games and apps in the free App Store that you can download without having to pay for them. The store is made by iPhonecake, and iPASTORE runs it.

AppCake works with iOS 9 through iOS 10, iOS 11, iOS 12, iOS 13, and iOS 14. To run the App Store, you also need to download the AppSync Unified tweak, which lets you install unsigned, fake-signed, or ad-hoc signed IPA packages on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Since 2008, the app has been made.

AppCake is used by the jailbreak community to install paid apps without paying for them. You will also be able to use tweaks like unc0ver, MediaBox HD, Electra, Popcorn Time iOS, etc. that are not in the official AppStore. Through categories, you can find all of the apps and games.

The iPhone helper comes with a web server that lets you access your AppCake files from any browser and a file manager that lets you see how far along your download is and manage downloaded IPA files. You can use this feature to get IPA files from your desktop and put them on your iPhone.

AppCake doesn’t have a lot of extra features. You can, of course, look for an app you are interested in. In Settings, you can choose to have the app install itself after you download it, which will fix the app crash on iOS 12, 13, or 14. Don’t forget to buy apps from the people you like to support them. iOS 14.0, the newest version, is also supported.

Is AppCake Safe?

AppCake for iOS is a free App Store that is 100% safe to use. It doesn’t need an Apple ID to work, and it won’t keep track of what you do. You can install the app, and it won’t hurt the iOS system in any way. On the official site, you can find out more about the free app store.

You Can Get AppCake 7 Without Jailbreaking

AppCake 7 can be used on iOS 14 devices that have been jailbroken or that have not been jailbroken. All apps in this free app store are signed with an enterprise certificate, which can be taken away. This is the same as all other free app stores. If the link doesn’t work, try it again in 24 hours.

Step 1: From the Safari browser, tap Install AppCake.

Step 2: When you see the message “api.ipastore. I would like to install AppCake 7 “.

Step 3: An icon for the AppCake 7 app will show up on your Home Screen.

Step 4: Go to Settings, then go to General, then go to Device Management.

Step 5: Find the Enterprise App Certificate that was just installed and make sure you trust it.

Step 6. Run AppCake 7 app.

Sing Own IPA with AppCake 7

Also, you can use AppCake 7 and the global Enterprise certificate to sign any IPA file right on your iPhone. If the global certificate is taken away, all apps will stop working, even on phones that haven’t been jailbroken.

Step 1: Use Safari on your iPhone to get an IPA file.

Step 2: Send the file to AppCake in the second step.

Step 3: Startup AppCake and go to Downloads.

Step 4: Choose the app you want to sign.

AppCake’s service for signing IPA files also lets you make your own installations. Set a new app’s name, version, and minimum system requirements, allow file sharing or use a new bundle to install multiple apps on your device. On devices that have been jailbroken, the installed apps will not be taken away.

Best AppCake Alternatives for iOS

There is a new Anti-Revoke hack (by stem grade) for jailbroken iOS that lets you turn on anti-revoke for all apps installed through AppStores like Panda Helper, AppValley, TweakBox, TopStore, and Tutuapp, making them a great alternative to AppCake.

CyrusHUB:

CyrusHub Mist is a new platform that lets you install apps, tweaks, emulators, and jailbreak tools without having to jailbreak your iPhone, iPad, or iPod. Here you can find a few packages from Cydia Repositories that you can install on iOS 12. No need for a computer.

Ignition App:

Ignition App is a great alternative store where you can find tweaked apps, hacked games, emulators, and popular jailbreak tools for iOS devices. The app works with iOS 8 through iOS 12, and you don’t need a computer to put it on your device. It can be put on an iPhone without having to jailbreak it.

TopStore App:

The TopStore App is kind of like the AppCake app. It works with the latest iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and like other App Stores, it doesn’t need to be jailbroken or have an Apple ID to work. You can get cracked apps for free and put them on your iPhone or iPad.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Install AppCake Without Jailbreak?

If you jailbreak your phone, you’ll need to use Cydia and add AppCake as a source. If you don’t want to jailbreak your phone, you’ll need to download AppCake from its official site.

Can I Trust AppCake?

Certainly. When their app was just a Cydia tweak, the developers got a great reputation for it. Now that it’s available to everyone, they want to keep that reputation. They keep an eye on AppCake all the time, and any problems they find or are told about are fixed right away with an update.

Where can I Download iOS Apps for Free?

In the App Store, which has both free and paid apps, you can get apps for your iPhone for free. On your iPhone, it’s easy to find free apps. Go to the Apps tab in the App Store and then choose the category that has all the best free apps.

Final Words

