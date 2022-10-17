iPhone Face ID Not Working: Here Are Some Techniques to Solve the Bug!

It’s easy to take Face ID for granted unless it’s not working on your iPhone. If that’s the case, here’s what you can do to fix it.

Face ID makes it easy and quick to unlock your iPhone, verify downloads, buy things, and do other things. If Face ID isn’t working or isn’t available, these fixes will help you fix it.

Follow the troubleshooting tips below if you can’t set up Face ID on your iPhone, if Face ID isn’t available, or if Face ID suddenly stopped working and doesn’t recognize your face anymore. All iPhone models with Face ID, from the iPhone X to the iPhone 13 and beyond, can use these solutions.

Check the Settings for Face ID

It’s always best to start with basic checks before getting to the fixes. Here’s how to set up Face ID and make sure it’s set up right:

Go to iPhone Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

If you see “Reset Face ID,” it means that Face ID has already been set up. If not, just follow the instructions to set it up right now.

Make sure that the options for iPhone Unlock, iTunes & App Store, Wallet & Apple Pay, and Password AutoFill are turned on.

Check If Third-Party Apps Can Use Face ID

Face ID could be used to log in to third-party banking, payment, instant messaging, and other similar apps. If you have told an app before that it couldn’t use Face ID, you will have to enter your iPhone passcode each time.

Here’s how to make sure Face ID is turned on for a third-party iPhone app that supports it:

Open Settings and scroll all the way to the bottom to see a list of third-party apps.

Tap the desired app.

Make sure the Face ID switch is turned on.

You can also go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Other Apps to see the full list of apps that have asked to use Face ID.

Make Sure You Are Not Blocking Your Face

Face ID might not work if you have a mask, veil, or other pieces of clothing on your face, depending on the model of your iPhone. Face ID works best when you don’t have anything in front of your face. If you don’t have an Apple Watch and you have to wear a mask or veil, you may have to enter the iPhone passcode by hand.

Clean The Sensors For Face ID

Does Face ID on your iPhone not work at all? When that happens, wipe the top of the phone with a soft, dry cloth to make sure the Face ID sensor is clean. When you hold the phone on your ear for too long, body oils and dirt can stick to it and make Face ID stop working.

Second, if you are using a tough case or a thick screen protector that covers even a little bit of the Face ID sensors, you might want to take them off.

How to Hold Your iPhone for Face ID

Face ID only works on an iPhone with iOS 15 or earlier that is held in portrait mode. So, if Face ID doesn’t work when you’re in bed, try to unlock the phone while it’s in portrait mode. Make sure you have the right grip.

Also, don’t hold the iPhone too close or too far away from you. Hold it far enough away from your face that it doesn’t bother you.

Restarting your iPhone

Restarting your iPhone is one of the simplest and most effective ways to fix problems with Face ID. There are two steps to restarting. The first is to turn off your iPhone. The second is to turn it back on after a minute.

After you do this, the parts of Face ID that stopped working before should now work perfectly. But the first time you unlock your iPhone after doing this, you will need to enter your passcode again.

Face ID Needs to Be Reset And Set Up Again

When Face ID doesn’t work or isn’t available, you might need to reset it. If you do this, the saving face will be deleted, and you will have to set it up again.

To reset your iPhone’s Face ID:

Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Turn off Face ID.

Restart your iPhone.

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and set up Face ID and the passcode again.

Conclusion

If Face ID isn’t working or isn’t available, these fixes will help you fix it. All iPhone models with Face ID can use these solutions. If you don’t have an Apple Watch and you have to wear a mask or veil, you may have to enter the iPhone passcode by hand.

How to fix problems with Face ID on your iPhone? First, wipe the top of the phone with a soft, dry cloth to make sure the Face ID sensor is clean. If you are using a tough case or screen protector that covers the sensors, you might want to remove them.