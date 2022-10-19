New iPad Pro 2022 Release Date: Know All About the Features and Specifications!

There was talk that Apple would hold another event this year after its annual iPhone event in September to show off new iPads. Instead, Apple just published a number of press releases about the next generation of iPads, including the iPad Pro (2022).

For those who don’t know, the iPad Pro is Apple’s best tablet. It’s made for people who want a powerful, capable tablet that can be used for more professional tasks, like editing videos, photos, and drawings. Because of this, iPad Pros have better features and cost more than other iPads.

We gave the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) five stars in our review, so we can’t wait to get our hands on the newest model as soon as possible. You’ll have to wait for our full review and in-depth comparison of the iPad Pro (2021) and iPad Pro (2022), but the information Apple has given us already tells us a lot about the new model.

Date of Release For iPad Pro in 2022

The iPad Pro (2022) from Apple can be pre-ordered now and will go on sale on October 26.

This is more than a year after the iPad Pro (2021) came out on May 21, 2021, but it’s pretty typical of Apple’s release schedule, and pre-orders usually start about a week before a full launch.

Price of iPad Pro (2022)

The 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at £899, $799, or AU$1399. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) starts at £1249, $999, or AU$1899.

When you compare that to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), which started at £969/$999/AU$1649, you can see that the price has gone up a lot in the UK and Australia, but not in the US, where the price of the new Pro has stayed the same.

In general, iPad Pro prices in the US tend to be a bit higher than in other places. However, the fact that the US hasn’t raised its prices at all while other places have added hundreds is a bit surprising.

It’s important to know that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a mini-LED screen, which the 11-inch model doesn’t have. This helps explain why the 11-inch model is cheaper than the 12.9-inch model.

Design of iPad Pro (2022)

We didn’t think a new iPad Pro would have many design changes, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the iPad Pro (2022) doesn’t look much different from the iPad Pro (2021). You can expect the new Pro to look and feel the same as last year’s. There may be small changes that become clear when we put the two models next to each other, but in general, you can expect the same.

There were rumors that the iPad Pro (2022) would have a glass back, support wireless charging, and come with a new four-pin connector. However, based on what Apple has shown so far, none of these changes seem to be coming with the new Pro.

Features of iPad Pro (2022)

There aren’t many new features on the iPad Pro (2022), but there are some important improvements.

The M2 chip is probably the thing that has changed the most. Apple says that the M2’s CPU is 15% faster than the M1 in last year’s Pros. They also say that the M2’s CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second, which is 40% more than the M1.

Apple says that the M2 chip also lets the iPad Pro record ProRes video (2022). Now, Pro users will be able to shoot, transcode, and edit ProRes footage all on the iPad. The new chip can make the battery last longer, but Apple says that the new Pro can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, which is exactly what we found when we tested the iPad Pro (2021).

For Apple Pencil fans, the iPad Pro (2022) will have a new “hover” feature that can detect the tool up to 12mm above the screen. You’ll also be able to see what your marks will look like before you make them, and Apple says the app will be more accurate in general.

Apple is also adding support for Wi-Fi 6E to the iPad Pro (2022). It is said that the new Pro can download at speeds of up to 2.4Gb/s, which is twice as fast as the iPad Pro (2021). We’ll have to test this to see if it’s true, but when it comes to internet speeds, your results will depend on where you live and how good your connection is.

Lastly, the iPad Pro (2022) will come out with the latest iPad operating system, iPadOS 16, which makes a lot of changes and improvements. Some of the best things about iPadOS 16 on the new Pro are Stage Manager, a new way to switch between tasks, desktop-level apps, and “Reference Mode,” which lets the 12.9-inch Pro match the color requirements of workflows in a professional color grading environment.

