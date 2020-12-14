iOS 14.3 Features: Fitness +, Airports Pro Max Support, and more

Apple will release iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 for all users today. The update includes new features like Apple Pro for iPhone 12 Pro users and support for it Upcoming Airports Max Over Ear Headphones And support for Apple Fitness + service.

New Features in iOS 14.3

One of the most notable changes for iPhone users in iOS 14.3 is the support for the new Prora Photo Format for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. Apple announced the Prora design in October with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which tease that it will be available with a future software update.

When you upgrade to iOS 14.3, you can enable the option via the Settings app under “Shapes” under the “Camera” section. In that area of ​​the Settings app, you should see the new transition for the Apple Pro. Apple warns that each file in ProRAW format will be about 25MB in size.

Video: Best Features and Tweaks

In general, shooting in Raw will give you more control over adjusting details such as its color, details and dynamic range after a picture has been taken. Here’s how Apple describes ProRAW:

ProA provides you with all standard Raw information, including Apple Image Pipeline data. So, you can start editing already with noise reduction and multiframe exposure changes – and more time to change the color and white balance.

There are two other changes to the camera usage:

iOS 14.3 and more Makes it easy to set up custom application icons Thanks to the ability to run shortcuts from the home screen without having to start the shortcuts app first. It also provides support for setting up updates Environment As your default search engine and support for installing software updates for third-party homekit accessories directly into the home application.

The update also brings rare changes to Apple TV usage:

For Apple Music users, iOS 14.3 and MacOS 11.1 Pixar also include new animated artwork in the Music app. You can see this in action Our full protection is here.

Finally, iOS 14.3 also includes support for Apple Fitness +, which is Apple’s new training subscription service. 99 9.99 per month for service or per year. It costs 79.99, and is included in the Apple One Premier bundle for $ 30 per month. Apple today releases TVOS 14.3 with support for Fitness +.

Read more about Apple Fitness +

Users will get iOS 14.3 via Air Update in the Settings app. Open the Settings app, select General, and select Software Update. If, as usual, the update does not appear for immediate download, please continue to check as it may take some time for all users to roll over.

Here are the full release specifications for iOS 14.3:

Apple Fitness +

A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with Studio style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

Fitness + New fitness app on iPhone, iPod and Apple TV to browse exercises, trainers and customized recommendations

Video exercises are also included each week in ten popular workout types: high-intensity interval training, indoor cycling, yoga, core, strength, dance, rowing, treadmill walking, treadmill running and mindful cooldown

Playlists managed by fitness + trainers to complete your workout

Fitness + subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States

Airboats Max

Airboats Max, support for new over-the-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts the sound in real time to the individual fit of the ear cushions

Cancel active noise to prevent environmental noise

Transparency mode to listen to the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

You can capture Apple Prora photos on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

You can edit Apple Prora photos in the Photos app

Reflect the front-facing camera for still photos on the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Privacy

New Privacy Information section on the App Store pages containing the developer report summary of the application’s privacy practices

TV application

The all-new Apple TV + tab makes it easy to find and watch Apple original shows and movies

Advanced search, so you can browse by category, and see the latest searches and suggestions as you type

Displays the best search results with the most relevant competitions in movies, TV shows, actors, channels and games

Application clips

Support for launching app clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip codes via the camera or from the Control Center

Health

Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation or contraceptive use in cycle monitoring in health use to better manage time and fertile window projections

Weather

Wind quality data on weather, maps and Siri are now available for locations across China

Provides air quality health recommendations for certain air quality levels in the weather and in Syria for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India and Mexico

Wind quality data on weather, maps and Siri reflects updated national metrics for Germany and Mexico

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues:

Can’t get some MMS messages

Contact groups failed to show members when creating a message

Some videos may not look right when sharing photos from the app

Application folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results and opening apps from Spotlight does not work

Bluetooth is not available in the settings

MagSafe Duo Charger can charge your iPhone wirelessly for less than maximum power

Failure to complete the setup of wireless components and devices using the WAC protocol

The keyboard will be discarded when adding a list of reminders when using voiceover

Some features may not be available for all regions or all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

