Interview With a Vampire: When Will Interview With the Vampire Premiere on Amc?

The seven-part series tells the story of what Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Sam Reid), and Claudia said to journalist Daniel Molloy about love, blood, and the dangers of being immortal.

On November 13, 2022, the last episode of Interview With the Vampire will air. Read on to find out when all the Interview With the Vampire events will occur.

When Will Interview With the Vampire Premiere on AMC?

Collider says The first episode of the show, which is 99 minutes long, will air on AMC on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET/9:00 PM CT, right after Season 11 of The Walking Dead. The show will continue to air new episodes every week at the same time until November 13, when the season ends.

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Seven-episode Schedule

In Throes of Increasing Wonder, the first episode of the first season of Interview With the Vampire will come out on October 2, 2022. Alan Taylor, who also directed the second episode, After the Ghosts of Your Former Self, was in charge of this.

Each of the seven episodes will be an hour long, and on November 13, 2022, AMC and AMC+ will air the final episode.

Here’s when the vampire love story will be published:

Episode 1 (called “Throes of Increasing Wonder”) airs on October 2 at 10 pm. After the Ghosts of Your Former Self (Episode 2):

October 9, 10 pm Episode 3 (Is My Very Nature That of the Devil): October 16, 10 pm.

Episode 4: “The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child’s Demanding” (October 23, 10 pm) ESTEpisode 5 (A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart):

October 30, 10 pm ESTEpisode 6 (Like Angels Put in Hell by God): November 6, 10 pm Episode 7: “The Thing Laid Still” will air on November 13 at 10 pm.

In the Interview With the Vampire trailer, Jacob Anderson’s character talks to reporter Daniel Molloy about Lestat de Lioncourt, played by Sam Reid, and says, “He killed me, taught me, loved me, and made me.

Lestat de Lioncourt from Reid looks at Louis de Pointe du Lac from Anderson and says, “We were meant to be excellent friends.” Pointe du Lac falls in love with Lioncourt, so Lioncourt turns him into a vampire and makes him his lifelong friend.

Even though it seems simple, some parts of the book have been changed for the TV show. Esquire says that the story starts in the present day in Dubai, where Louis de Pointe du Lac is telling Molloy about his life as a vampire.

In the TV show, Anderson’s character is a black man who runs a brothel. In Rice’s book, his character is a white Creole plantation owner. The series takes place in a different time frame than the book. The book by Rice was set in 1791 in colonial New Orleans. The show, on the other hand, was established in 1910.

More Information About Interview With the Vampire

In 1994, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise played the main characters in a movie based on Anne Rice’s book from 1976. In the film, Cruise played Lestat de Lioncourt, and Pitt played Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Reid, Anderson, Bailey Bass (who plays Claudia), and Eric Bogosian (who plays Daniel Molloy) will be seen on the show.

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, Interview With the Vampire will be shown for the first time on AMC and AMC+.

What Is Interview With a Vampire About?

The series starts after more than 40 years have passed. Molloy (Eric Bogosian) has hit rock bottom after his initial success, so when Louis (Jacob Anderson) calls him again, this time to Dubai, he jumps at the chance. In the book, Louis tells a young reporter named Daniel Molloy about his life as a zombie.

In the 21st century, Louis has been more honest with Molloy about things he didn’t tell her before, like his love affair with his enemy and maker, Lestat (Sam Reid). In the series, Louis was a wealthy, mixed-race brothel owner in New Orleans in 1910.

He is both attracted to and scared of the mysterious Lestat (Sam Reid), who has a strange personality and doesn’t care about morals. The first season shows Louis’s change, transition, and adaptation to life as a vampire, as well as his fatal attraction to Lestat and their love-hate relationship.

Is Interview With the Vampire Streaming Online?

Subscribers to AMC+, which is AMC’s sister streaming service, will be able to watch the first two episodes after the first one airs on October 2, and each episode after that will be available on demand airs on TV.

If you sign up for AMC+, you can watch new episodes a week before they appear on TV. You can sign up for AMC+ through their website, Google Play, or your cable provider by downloading the AMC+ app. Plans to sign up for the service start at $8.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Question

Interview With a Vampire 2022 Has How Many Episodes?

This seven-episode TV show is based on Anne Rice’s hit novel of the same name, published in 1976.

How Many Episodes Will There Be of Interview With the Vampire?

eight episodes

On June 24, 2021, AMC ordered eight episodes based on the first book in the series, Interview with the Vampire. The series is set to start airing in 2022.

Where Can You See the Latest Version of “Interview With a Vampire”?

Interview with the Vampire can be seen on Netflix.