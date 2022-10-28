Insignia TV Remote Not Working: Resetting Steps for Instant Working!

On my Insignia TV, I like to watch my favorite shows. But my mood quickly turns bad when I find out that my Insignia TV remote doesn’t work. I’m not sure if this problem can be fixed quickly and easily or if I’ll have to buy a new remote.

If your Insignia TV remote has stopped working, you can try to fix it. First, check to see if the batteries need to be changed. If that’s not the problem, look for anything between the remote and the TV that might be blocking the signal. Last, try to reset both the TV and the remote.

The Insignia TV Remote is Not Working

If your Insignia remote doesn’t work, make sure the problem is with the remote first to avoid having to troubleshoot something that isn’t the problem. Checking the batteries and resetting the remote are two more steps.

Batteries

First, make sure the batteries are still good. Despite the fact that this may appear to be an obvious answer, there are situations when it is neglected entirely.

To get started, check to see that the batteries are properly installed. Second, you should replace the batteries because it’s possible that the batteries are dead.

How to Reset the Remote

Attempt to reset the remote. To do this, you should:

Hold the Home button down for a long time.

Hold down the Home button and press the Menu button three times.

Stop pressing the Home button.

Nine times on the Menu button.

Take the batteries out of the remote control.

Try turning off the TV for one minute without plugging it in.

Problems With Pairing or Connecting the Insignia TV Remote

If your TV remote will not pair or connect with your TV, you should try to reset both the remote and the TV as your first step in troubleshooting the problem. To get started, press and hold the “home” button for a full minute.

After roughly a minute, the connection between your remote and TV should be restored. If they do not reconnect, you can try disconnecting the power adapter from your TV or the wall socket and then plugging it back in. If this does not work, you will need to replace the power adapter.

The Insignia TV Remote Does Not Support Updates

You could try resetting the remote to see if it will update. First, you should try to reset the remote. To do this, take the batteries out of the device and put them back in 30 seconds later.

If that doesn’t work, try holding down the Home button and pressing the Menu button at the same time to reset the remote. Then, you should let go of the Home button and try pressing the Menu button nine times.

If that doesn’t work, you’ll also need to try to reset your TV. To do this, turn off your TV and then pull the plug. Just unplug the TV for a short time and then plug it back in.

Problems With the Volume on the Insignia TV Remote

Check the Settings on Your Television

You might need to go into the TV’s settings and make sure it’s set up right. To do this step, click the Settings button on your remote. Go to where you can change the volume and make sure the right audio source is chosen.

You should also try to use the menu to turn the sound on and off. It might help to put the TV and remote back together so they can work together.

Change the Battery and Try to Reset the Remote

If the volume is the problem with your Insignia TV remote not working, you’ll need to take a few steps to fix it. First, you should check to see if the batteries are still good. Then, follow the steps above to try to reset your remote.

Try Resetting the TV

Your next step should be to try to reset your TV so that it can connect with your remote again. As a result, you might be able to use all of your buttons again.

Conclusion

