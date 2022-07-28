Inquiring Minds Want to Know Who is Adam Collard? A Love Island Member Explained

According to recent reports, Love Island 2022 will be wrapping up in a little more than a week, and we’re getting closer to finding out which of the Love Island couples will be competing in the final episode.

Adam Collard, a past resident of the Big Brother villa, was an unexpected addition to the cast this year, and the news that he would be making a comeback to the competition generated quite a bit of excitement.

As for his time spent in the 2022 villa, he has been in a relationship with Paige for some time now; the question is, will they make it to the end together?

Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about Adam, including the time he spent participating in the fourth season of Love Island in the villa.

Adam Collard’s Age & Explained Facts

Age: 26

Job: Personal Trainer and Gym Director at Aurora Athletic

From: Newcastle

Why Was It Important for Adam Collard to Get Another Chance on Love Island?

Adam, when asked about his unexpected homecoming, stated, “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.” (I’m going to make some waves.)

In the next few days, we will almost certainly obtain additional information regarding the reasons behind his return…

Adam Collard Instagram

You may find him on Twitter under the handle @adamcollard. Yes, he is. The reality star currently has 935,000 people following them on Instagram.

What Qualities Does Adam Collard Look for in a Life Companion?

Ahead of his unexpected return to the villa, Adam has been tight-lipped about the details.

On the other hand, before he appeared on the first season of Love Island, he declared: “I’m not looking for anything other than to have a good time and see what develops. Since I enjoy making new friends and chatting with everyone, I believe that it won’t make a difference whether or not I end up with “the one.”

In addition, he disclosed that the type of woman who would pique his interest would be “a dominant girl who keeps me on my toes but who is also real and down to earth and who I could take home to family if I wanted to.”

He went on to say that he “can’t stand” girls who are materialistic or who have poor dental hygiene.

Who Did Adam End Up Pairing Up With During the 2018 Season of Love Island?

In the previous season of Love Island, Adam caused mayhem by getting together with four different ladies during a two-week period.

He entered the villa as part of a twist where he could steal the girlfriend from another male, and he chose Kendall Rae-Knight; however, he quickly ditched her a week later for newcomer Rosie Williams. He entered the villa as part of the twist.

After spending a few days together, Adam broke up with Rosie in order to pursue his relationship with Zara McDermott, who had arrived at the villa at the same time.

Following the fact that Rosie attempted to call him out for giving her the cold shoulder, Adam indicated that his supposed behavior was all in Rosie’s imagination, which resulted in outrage from the viewers.

Because of Adam’s interactions with Rosie, the organization Women’s Aid issued a warning to viewers about “gaslighting and emotional abuse.”

During the week of Casa Amor, Adam turned his attention to Darylle Sargeant, which resulted in the breakup of his relationship with Zara, which occurred when she was eliminated from the island in an unexpected manner.

Despite the fact that the show had ended, Adam continued his connection with Zara, and the two of them were together for a total of eight months before deciding to go their own ways.

At the time, Zara announced the breakup of her relationship with Adam on Instagram, writing, “I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have split ways.” I care for him deeply and know that whenever I think back on our time together, he and those memories will always hold a special place in my heart.

“I have put in a lot of effort to be the best possible version of myself and to make this relationship work. Sometimes in life, no matter what you do for someone else or how hard you strive to be, you just aren’t enough for them, no matter how hard you try.

Every day of the week outside Saturdays, new episodes of Love Island can be seen at 9 o’clock on ITV2 and the ITV Hub. On BritBox, episodes become accessible the following morning, and users have the option to join up for a free trial that lasts for seven days.

