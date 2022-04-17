Ink Master Season 9: The Untold Truth Of Judge Oliver Peck

Bubba Irwin and DJ Tambe of Old Town Ink were awarded the official winners on the Ink Master season 9 finale. They’ve been fighting hard since episode 2 and have overcome a lot, including being a regular target and beginning the season earlier than the other two finalists, Basilica Tattoo and Black Cobra Tattoo.

Tattooing isn’t a team sport — in fact, it isn’t a sport at all — but Spike’s popular reality competition series is getting a makeover. Instead of 18 tattoo artists vying for the title of Ink Master, season nine will feature two tattoo artists from nine different tattoo shops across the country.

The two-person teams will battle for the title of Master Shop and a $200,000 reward. During the most recent episode of Ink Master season 9, there was a lot of uncertainty over what was going on with judge Oliver Peck.

The Ascension of Oliver Peck

Oliver Peck began his work as a tattoo artist at a young age. In fact, the Texan-born artist began his life’s work when he was 19 years old. When he met Richard Stell, a well-known tattoo artist, his enthusiasm for drawing tattoos became a raging fire.

When Peck started working at his Paradise Tattoo Salon in Dallas in the early 1990s, he eventually moved in with Stell. The young man developed into a professional tattoo artist over the next few years, and many people in the tattoo art field sort and talk about him.

Oliver Peck was inducted into the Guinness Book of Records in June 2008 after completing the most tattoos in less than 24 hours. Since then, he has become a co-owner of the Elm Street Tattoo Shop in Texas. True Tattoo Shop is his second tattoo shop, which he started in Los Angeles.

Oliver Peck has had the opportunity to feature on several television shows regarding the art of tattooing as a result of his enviable reputation as a tattoo artist. The tattooed reality shows Miami Ink was his first TV appearance.

Ink Master, a show featuring some of the top tattoo experts in the field who fascinate spectators with their astounding skills, was the one that made him famous.

As a judge on the show alongside great personalities like Dave Navarro and Chris Nunez, Peck became a household figure. He’s also been dubbed the “cornerstone” of the entire Ink Master franchise, as he provided the show with the essential spice to keep viewers interested.

He Holds a Guinness World Record.

For producing the most tattoos in 24 hours, Peck was included in the Guinness Book of World Records. In June 2008, he earned the title by performing 415 different versions of the number 13 in a 24-hour period.

The fact that this record was originally held by Peck’s ex-wife, Kat Von D, is an added bonus! In December 2007, he broke her record of 400 tattoos in 24 hours. As one would expect from the Ink Master!

On the Spike reality show, tattoo artists try their hardest to impress a well-known artist. Peck, on the other hand, was absent from the show last Tuesday, despite the fact that the teaser hinted that he’d be a big part of it. He just came back to voice some criticisms near the conclusion. He wasn’t in the best of health, as it turned out.

Peck just underwent surgery after suffering a heart attack. The specifics were kept under wraps, although it doesn’t appear to be anything important. With his incomparable style and gleaming tresses, he returned to the judging bench last night.

Fans Were Terrified by the Illness

Oliver Peck had a significant health problem in August 2017, which caused a lot of people to panic at the time. When news surfaced that the tattoo artist had suffered a heart attack and was in the hospital, his numerous fans were stunned.

According to accounts, Peck required surgery following his heart attack. The full truth of what he made true, however, is unknown to the general population. The tattoo artist chose to keep the majority of his illness’s details a secret.

Despite the fact that he mentioned it briefly, he never disclosed any major details about what had happened to him.

Because of his illness, Oliver Peck was unable to participate in the filming of some episodes of the Ink Master series. He ultimately returned to the series after his rehabilitation and was met with a lot of fanfare.

Why Did Oliver Peck Leaves Ink Master?

He missed the Flash Challenge and the majority of the Elimination Challenge, only to return for the judges’ feedback. After photographs of him in blackface surfaced, Oliver Peck said on Instagram that he will no longer be a judge on “Ink Master.”

Peck said he and the show’s producers “had decided it’s best to part ways” in a message on Tuesday. His dismissal came roughly a week after TMZ revealed several photographs of the 47-year-old tattoo artist in blackface.

Peck is seen coating his torso and face in brown paint in several of the photos, which were discovered on his former Myspace profile, according to the site.

He’s also sporting brown face paint, an Afro wig, and a superhero suit with the word “N” on it in another photo. Peck is dressed as a basketball player in a third image, his entire body covered in paint. It’s unknown when the photographs were shot, according to TMZ.

Peck apologized and called his actions “inappropriate, rude, and immature” in an Instagram statement on Friday.

Conclusion

Peck had no professional training as a tattoo artist, despite his talent for drawing. He began hanging out at Pair-O-Dice Tattoo Shop in Dallas, Texas, where he was finally hired and given training.

Peck learned from the shop’s owner, Richard Stell, and began tattooing professionally when he was 19 years old. Peck eventually launched his own tattoo studio, Elm Street Tattoo, in 1996, with the help of his pals. He was one of the judges on “Ink Master,” which premiered in 2012 and ran for 13 seasons until he quit in 2020.

Oliver Peck runs a second business in addition to his tattoo parlor. In 2018, he opened Tiki Loco in the Deep Ellum district of Dallas, Texas. It’s a vegetarian and vegan restaurant and coffee shop that serves Mexican and Hawaiian cuisine.

When Peck saw there weren’t many healthy food options in the neighborhood, he came up with the idea. According to the Dallas Observer, he and his girlfriend, Audra Cabral, practice a vegan lifestyle, and he viewed the lack of options as an opportunity to launch the business.