Indonesia’s Srivijaya flight loses contact after departure from Jakarta

Srivijaya flight SJO 182 from Jakarta to Pontianak lost contact at 2:40 pm Western Indonesian time (2:40 am) on Saturday, according to the state-run Andara News Agency.

In a statement, Srivijaya Air said it had “contacted various concerned parties” regarding the incident and would “immediately issue an official statement” when more information becomes clear.

Andara reported that SJO 182 lost contact while ascending 13,000 feet at an altitude of 11,000 feet, 11 nautical miles north of Jakarta’s Sokarno-Hatta International Airport.

Indonesia’s search and rescue company Bazarnas has sent a chain of islands north of the coast of Jakarta – sending a ship to thousands of islands – to verify where the plane is suspected to have lost contact, Kahayono said.