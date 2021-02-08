India glacier erupts: Large-scale rescue operation underway in Uttarakhand

Rescue teams worked all night to find survivors trapped under the rubble. Most of the missing are workers from two hydropower projects affected by the snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Scenes of Sunday’s disaster saw buildings and trees destroy people and people before fast-moving water and rocks crossed a narrow valley and crashed into a dam in a small hydroelectric project.

Uttarakhand Police Chief Ashok Kumar told CNN on Monday that 20 bodies had been recovered from the affected area. He said another 177 people were still missing, including 35 workers believed to be trapped in the tunnel under the large, state-owned hydropower project.

About 2,500 people have been cut off in 13 villages due to the avalanche, senior Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said on Monday.

Rescuers reached all 13 villages by Monday afternoon and relief work is now underway in them, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts are focused on removing debris and debris from the mine where 35 workers are believed to be trapped. According to a Twitter post by the Uttarakhand State Press Information Bureau, rescue troops were able to clear the mouth of the tunnel on Monday.

The Bureau hailed the “tireless efforts of Indian soldiers” and said relief efforts were still underway in the area.

According to Reuters, the teams were able to drill through the 150km into the 2.5km (1.5m) long tunnel, but the amount of debris slowed the progress.

According to Kumar, on Sunday, rescue workers rescued 12 people alive from a small tunnel in the same area.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region is prone to floods and landslides. There are also Himalayan glaciers Vulnerable to rising global temperatures Due to man-made climate change.

As the ice melts, the glaciers become unstable and begin to recede. Large glacial lakes can form, and when parts of the glacier in front of it break up, they release the water trapped behind them. A 2019 study Discovered in the Himalayan glaciers It melts twice as fast as the last century, losing half a meter of snow each year.

Others point to the high level of construction on state rivers, which in recent years has led to an increase in the number of hydroelectric dams, projects and infrastructure such as roads and new developments.

Environmental activists Warned for a long time Officials on Sunday described the landslide as an ugly event, an environmental catastrophe with widespread development in the Himalayan state.

“This is a one-time incident. The glacier broke and all the debris came down and flooded the power project here,” Uttarakhand police official Kumar said.

Sunday’s floods brought back memories of a similar catastrophic event in 2013, when the state was hit by what was called the “Himalayan Tsunami” by the region’s chief minister. The floods killed at least 6,000 people, according to Reuters.

Widespread damage

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat told a news conference on Sunday that “Uttarakhand has witnessed a terrible catastrophe” and the government expects “significant loss of human lives and infrastructure”.

After 10 a.m. local time, a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke and sent streams from the Tully Ganga river valley, 500 km (310 miles) north of New Delhi, officials said.

Most of the destruction was centered on two hydropower projects. The Rishikesh power project – a 13.2-megawatt small dam – was completely washed away in the floods, the Indian Ministry of Power said in a statement on Monday.

The chief minister said 35 people were working at the plant when the water hit and “about 29 to 30 people were missing”. Rising water prompted authorities to issue emergency evacuation notices to the public Alaknanda lives further down the river.

As flash floods rose in the valley, they caused extensive damage to the second and largest 520 MW water project under construction, 5 kilometers from the other project. About 176 workers were employed At the Tapovan Vishnugot hydropower project site, it has two mines and is state-owned by NTPC, India’s largest power utility.

He warned that more than 30 workers could be trapped in the second tunnel. Rescue workers are struggling to reach them, but the surrounding road is littered with debris.

A witness told Reuters that the dust, rock and water avalanche came without warning.

“It came so fast, there was no time to warn anyone,” Sanjay Singh Rana, a resident of the upper reaches of the river in Raini village in Uttarakhand state, told Reuters by phone. “I felt like we would be beaten too.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message of support following the disaster. “I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in the state of Uttarakhand,” he tweeted.

“India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for the safety of all there. Continues to speak with senior officials and receive updates on NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) deployment, rescue and relief operations.”

Experts say avalanches are a ‘climate phenomenon’

While experts say it is too early to determine exactly what led to Sunday’s avalanche, they say man-induced global warming is definitely working.

Dr Angal Prakash, research director at the Indian School of Business at the Bharathi Institute of Public Policy, said, “It looks like a climate change event.”

“The primary evidence we see is that glaciers are collapsing and melting due to global warming,” said the UN Climate Change Commission. Prakash, who was the editor of the International Government Committee, said. Important Report on the Ocean and the Cryosphere

The 2019 report documents “How Climate Change Has Changed the Region to Increase the Frequency and Size of Natural Disasters”.

Prakash says the area affected by the avalanche and floods is very remote and hilly and it may take days to reach some villages located across the valleys.

“These places need basic amenities like infrastructure, water, roads and sanitation,” Prakash said. “We need development here because they are some of the poorest areas.”

However, they need to focus on what kind of development and projects are being built and how much impact they will have on the environment, he said.