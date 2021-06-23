In the wake of the Biden setback, Republicans are blocking the guarantee of voting in the United States in advance – 06/22/2021 – World

In a major defeat for President Joe Biden and Democrats, Republicans on Tuesday blocked the passage of an ambitious bill to ensure a vote in the Senate in the United States.

The plan is an attempt to respond to a wave of measures seeking to curb access to last year's election, following allegations of fraud.

At the session, chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris, who is chairing the House, Democrats were able to garner the support of all party members, holding 50 of the 100 seats, which was not enough to get the 60 votes needed to advance. Discussion of the project. Under the Senate's Prohibition Rules, the so-called "Philippester" must reach that number of votes to carry out an action against the Senators' objections.

The defeat was already expected, after the pro-democracy union agreed to back the bill debate on Tuesday with Joe Munch, the most conservative of them all. A few hours before the vote, he cast his ballot in a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumacher, who agreed to consider first if his fellow Democrats' proposed amendment moves the debate forward.

In a speech shortly before the vote, Schumer urged colleagues to discuss the law in response to what he said was the biggest attack on voting access in 80 years. "Everyone should stand up against the man who lied, we know he lied, you know he lied about the election," he said of former President Donald Trump.

As a result, the Democratic leader said Tuesday's decision was not a "finish line" but a starting point for access to the ballot. “Don’t give up, don’t give up [a legislação] To die. "

Munchin became the center of the debate after he made it clear that he would not support the so-called People's Law proposed by his party, with the support of Biden and Kamala, to advance a broader electoral reform in the country. The president appointed a vice president to lead the White House's efforts to pass legislation. If approved, the law would repeal the continuing restrictions on voting law that are recognized in the republics and mainly affect black and poor people.

Lawmakers in Donald Trump's party have been provoked by a platform that has embraced unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. However, William Barr, a Republican lawyer, rejected the theory in December.

The 15-day advance voting on items proposed in the Democratic Act and the repeal of strict voter identification requirements in the states allow voters in federal elections to present a pledge statement in lieu of identification.

Mansin's argument is that any voting law should not be a discriminatory measure, but rather a construct between the two sides of US policy, not "dividing or destroying the United States."

So he came up with an alternative proposal, which would turn election day into a holiday – which Republicans oppose – and require voter identification at the time of voting – a move that Democrats do not want to implement.

"Last month, the law for the people – I worked to remove the long-standing rules of S1 – I did not support," Munch said in a statement on Tuesday. "I see a common cause with my fellow Democrats in the new version of the bill that will ensure that our elections are fair, accessible and secure."

About an hour before the vote, Biden tweeted that he had spoken with Schumacher to streamline the strategy for discussing the law, identifying the unity of the Democrats on the issue.

Democrat Senator Michael Bennett, co-author of the bill, said Monday that he would accept the change proposed by Munch unanimously with the support of Democrats. "Any plan that gives us those 50 votes tomorrow, 50 plus one with the vice president, will be an important signal to the American people," he told CNN.

He also appealed to rivals. "This law is about more people voting, not less. I hope some Republicans can actually get approval."

However, even with the changes, the Republicans remained united and blocked the debate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had previously spoken out against the law, describing it as "a clear plan to permanently tilt every election in the United States in his favor." [dos democratas]”, According to CNN.

He said the proposal would allow contestants to "bring a red pen to electoral laws in each of the 50 states that neutralize voter identification and voting laws."

McConnell also promised to use "Philipster" in the way the American founding fathers imagined. "The Senate is an obstacle when policy is flawed and the process is rotten. That is why this mechanism exists. Today, the Senate will fulfill our founding objective, stop seizing party rule and reject S.1. [Lei para o Povo]He said earlier.

He pointed to several Democrats who support weakening the ban so that they can pass the bill "on the narrowest possible margins", arguing that this is a mistake because electoral laws must be passed on a two-party basis.

The move also divides Democrats, as some of them want to end the regime. For example, the opposite of the end of the Munch rule.

While this is a failure, Democrats believe that even a party-wide march is not enough to attract Republican support, and that Democrats can show that they need to change their mind about Manchin Philippester if they want to carry out this plan. Self – and everything else is subject to the mechanism, i.e. not involved in the budget.