In the United States, Sasha and Jono Ficurido enjoy an amusement park with friends – who

Sasha and Jono Ficurido with friends at a park in the United States (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

After enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives and Dubai, Sasha Menegal and her husband Jono Ficurido are enjoying a time in the United States. The couple was taken with some friends on Thursday (17) to enjoy a day at an amusement park in Florida.

They appeared in a photo with Pastor Dive Leonardo and his wife Paula and two children, as well as businessman Rodrigo Franco, who posted the record, as well as some videos of the group walking around the place.

Sasha and Jono arrived in the country on June 10 and soon went to get the Govt-19 vaccine. In many places in the United States, anyone in the country can be vaccinated without any proven link.

In Florida, the disease is considered controlled and people do not need to wear masks.