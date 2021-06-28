In the United States, Anita attends the first meeting with Nupang as a consultant

"It's refreshing to have Anita at our board meetings," says David Welles, CEO and Founder of Digital Bank.

Anita, who was elected to Nubang’s board of directors on the 18th, has already attended the first quarter meeting with other board members and directors of Digital Bank. This Tuesday, 29, the singer delivers a great message from Nupang at a virtual event with Digital Bank founder and CEO David Welles and co-founder Christina Janqueira.

"I left the first board meeting we had with Anita and I have to say that being with her with her brings a very deep benefit and refreshment. In our board meetings, we have not argued enough about the many opportunities to further increase customer love for our products, as a company is interested in our customers. I always felt that relying on Anita's unparalleled knowledge of customers and its pressure to have more limits enabled a rich conversation that could only take place on truly different teams, ”David Welles wrote in LinkedIn.

The singer is the third woman on Fintech's board of directors.

The singer is the third woman on Fintech's board of directors: other professionals include Anita Sands, a professor at Princeton University, USA

With 40 million customers in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, Nubank was valued at $ 30 billion in the latest financial round led by partner Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.