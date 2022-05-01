In The Dark Season 3: What We Know So Far About the New Season!

You’re missing out on one of the most undervalued shows on television if you’re not watching The CWs In the Dark. If you’ve been following Murphy’s unlawful exploits, you’re undoubtedly looking forward to hearing more about the In the Dark season 3 release date and other details.

Thankfully, The CW has renewed In the Dark for a third season ahead of the second season’s premiere, giving fans hope that not only will the show return, but that the season 2 cliffhanger will not be the series’ final chapter.

Given The CW’s history of using In the Dark as a midseason spring player, it’s not surprising that the network plans to keep the fan-favorite drama on the bench as a pinch hitter. However, because everything has been delayed in manufacturing, “midseason” may arrive much later than usual.

When Will the Third Season of In the Dark Be Released?

When it came to announcing In the Dark’s third season, the CW didn’t hold back, and the show’s fourth season renewal followed closely behind — even before season 3 began.

According to Deadline, the show was one of the early renewals announced by the network in January 2020, and it looks like CW president Mark Pedowitz views In the Dark as a critical part of the jigsaw.

“These early orders for next season offer our production teams a head start in thinking out narrative arcs and a head start on hiring people, and it also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to expand on for next season,” he said when the renewal was announced.

While the precise launch date is still unknown, Season 1 of In the Dark premiered in April 2019 and Season 2 will premiere in April 2020.

With that in mind, the third season might premiere in April of 2021. Of course, we’ll have to wait for an announcement because the realities of television production are still very much up in the air for the foreseeable future.

Who Is in the Third Season of In the Dark’s Cast?

Aside from the two key characters who died in season 2, bent cop Dean Riley and criminal leader Nia Bailey, it’s safe to assume that almost everyone in the cast will return for season 3 of In the Dark.

Perry Mattfeld is set to reprise his role as Murphy, while Brook Markham is set to reprise his role as Jess Damon, a Guiding Hope vet, and Murphy’s roommate. Felix Bell (Morgan Krantz), Max Parish (Casey Deidrick), and gang leader Darnell James are all expected to return (Keston John).

While Murphy’s adoptive parents, Hank (Derek Webster) and Joy (Kathleen York), weren’t as visible in season 2, they’re expected to return. Almost every recurrent character who is still alive and well has a chance to appear in season 3.

Gene Clemens (Matt Murray), Dean’s former colleague, is of significant relevance because he learned a lot of crucial information during season 2.

Josh Wallace (Theodore Bhat), the IRS officer who gets mixed up in Murphy’s hijinks and discovers in the season 2 finale that she and her buddies aren’t quite squeaky clean, will almost certainly return.

Murphy’s seeing-eye dog Pretzel, the show’s sweetest and furriest character, is undoubtedly back as well.

Mattfeld has stated to Collider that she is looking forward to seeing him again: “Pretzel has been invited to lunch in my trailer on several occasions so that we can have a 20-minute sleep together.

At this point, it’s bordering on obsession. I miss him a lot while I’m not with him. I’ll get him back because of Season 3.”

Season 3 Trailer for in the Dark

What Is the Plot of Season 3 of In the Dark?

In the Dark’s third season has an open road ahead of it, with Dean and Nia dead and Josiah (Maurice Compte) ostensibly out of the way. Murphy and the group, on the other hand, will face numerous speedbumps along the road.

Gene and Josh have varied levels of understanding regarding the strange events that have occurred around Murphy. Jess and Felix have both done some strange things that are completely out of character for persons who purport to work with seeing-eye dogs.

Then there’s Murphy, whose illicit activities and reckless attitude make it appear as if she’s on the verge of a full-fledged Breaking Bad-style fall from grace.

Of course, she’ll have to deal with Darnell, who may be her buddy but was also Nia’s brother, before that happens (if it happens).

He’s now in a strong position to succeed his sister, and he’ll almost certainly have something to say about Jess’s untimely death. Regardless of what happens, it’s safe to predict that when In the Dark season 3 premieres, viewers will be in for a wild journey.

Conclusion

The CW’s In the Dark has been a huge hit, and it appears that this show will continue to be a gift that keeps on giving – at least for the time being.

Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld), a blind, misanthropic, hard-drinking protagonist, has been a popular character, and her numerous flings, shady transactions, and murder-solving escapades have intrigued the audience enough for the CW to renew the show for seasons 3 and 4.

We’re all waiting with bated breath to see what the show has in store now that we’ve gotten to know the characters and the show’s voice.