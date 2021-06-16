In May, more than 180,000 immigrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border

Patricia Martins Yesterday at 21:32

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection report says the number of undocumented immigrants trying to cross the border between the United States and Mexico has reached the highest level in more than 20 years.

The U.S. government agency found that in May 2021, 180,034 people attempted to cross the border into the United States, most of whom were adults only. The report also points out that this number has increased compared to April, with 178,854 migrants and 172 000 people registered at the border compared to March.

This is the highest monthly number since April 2000, with an increase in the number of people from countries such as Ecuador, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti.

Last month, the agency revealed that 112,302 immigrants had been expelled under the "Title 42" policy, which was created in March 2020 by Donald Trump and maintained by current US President Joe Biden. The policy is aimed at expelling people who have recently arrived in a country with active cases records of an infectious disease.

The report also points out that there has been a decline in the number of orphans and newborns in Central America. In May, the number of unsupported children was 10,765 compared to April, of which 13,940 children sought to enter the United States.

The average number of children detained by the Border Security Organization has dropped to 640, but data also shows that another 162,000 have been captured by the U.S. Department of Health. At a session of Congress this week, Health Secretary Xavier Beckera said some of these children have no family members in the United States. U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Joon Chang said the number of migrant children who have appeared on the border without support since March was "unprecedented."

According to Joe Biden's campaign, the increase in the number of immigrants marks a breach of the promise to make the immigration agenda more humane. The U.S. president has already completed the construction of the border wall and has rescinded Donald Trump’s policy of waiting in Mexico for asylum applications to be processed in the United States.

According to The Washington Post, the Biden administration recently announced that U.S. immigration and customs officials must obtain approval from supervisors before attempting to deport some immigrants. This policy could lead to a decline in the number of detainees and deportations.

The Republican Party has left some criticism of the US president's policies and blamed the administration for increasing the number of immigrants at the border. The President of Guatemala also said, “The next day [a Joe Biden ter assumido o cargo de presidente], & # 39; Coyotes & # 39; Arranged to take the children to the United States. "