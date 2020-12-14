In his final years at Liberty, Fallwell spent millions on pro-Trump causes

Liberty spokesman Lamb said the Balkirk Center plans to publish the writing in the future.

“While most of Balkirk’s content focuses on digital branding, we are developing a pipeline for print publication in 2021 that includes the writings of various Christian professors and researchers from the University of Liberty and across the country,” Lamp said.

The ads, which feature Trump and other politicians, are in line with Balkirk’s goal because Palkirk needs to create an audience so that it can “educate and inform citizens about policies and core beliefs that are central to the Christian and Conservative worldview,” Lamp said. The ad featuring Trump, who said, “Pray for our president,” said Lamb, “no matter which party sits in the White House, it will be a continuing publicity or reminder,” based on a Bible verse.

A two-day summit focusing on Chinese policy was held last July at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arch.) And Rep. Don Grenshaw (R-Texas), et al. None of the Democrats Special speakers at the event.

The Balkirk Center echoed Trump’s line in dismissing governors’ home stay orders and other security recommendations related to the corona virus.

“The government has absolutely no power to tell you how or how to celebrate Thanksgiving. Enjoy the time of Thanksgiving with your loved ones in defiance of petty tyrants and their foolish orders,” read the November 19 Balkirk Center. Tweet.

The Balkirk Center was hit by a storm in Liberty, while the university made cuts to some of its humanitarian projects, reducing the number of positions in its divine school in 2019 and completely eliminating its philosophy department by 2020. For former authors such as Baggett, the changes indicate Liberty is trying to market itself to parents as a “safety net” [students] I will not be challenged by liberal ideas. “

“All of these deep cuts are areas of the humanities, fields dedicated to intellectual life, and think hard about complex questions. Balkirk offers very simple, straightforward answers,” said Baggett, who taught English.

Think tanks have proliferated on college campuses in recent years, with universities looking for new ways to draw new money from donors, especially conservatives looking for an ideological counterpart to left-leaning academics. There is no official definition of a think tank, but most such organizations – such as Stanford’s Hoover – are academically focused.

Throughout the year, concerns among teachers and administrators have increased that the Balkirk Center does not appear to play a greater role on campus, two former Liberty officials told POLITICO. Its activities were aimed at sending a message to the broader conservative movement, rather than educating Liberty students.

The same teachers and administrators pointed out the university’s contribution of $ 2.2 million to the Reid Trust and Freedom Alliance, and $ 300,000 each to the Citizens’ United, Christian activist group Vineyard Outreach America and the Conservative Heritage Foundation’s campaign organization, $ 300,000.

“These are examples of Jerry’s independent, unverified spending power,” said a former Liberty executive. “The interesting question moving forward is, OK, so the board didn’t know about these things in 2018, 2019 or 2020 – are you allowing them now? Should Balkirk be the center? ”

Although donor organizations have a conservative leaning, Liberty spokesman Lamb said the grants went to a variety of non-partisan activities, including “voter education initiatives on issues of importance to evangelical Christian conservatives.” Voting efforts for evangelical Christian conservatives and “legal action to improve government transparency, civil rights and the correct interpretation of the Constitution.”

But Marcus Owens, a non-profit lawyer and former IRS lawyer, said Liberty has a responsibility to ensure that its finances further contribute to the university’s curriculum – and that most universities make clear donations to political groups such as the Reed Trust and Freedom.

“The organizations he is associated with are politically biased, which is unusual for a university,” Owens said of Reid, a longtime GOP activist and former leader of the Christian Alliance. “It seems difficult to fit it into a university curriculum – it does not improve the education of the student body.”

However, the IRS has been reluctant to monitor donations and other activities that reflect political agendas at organizations such as Liberty. The reasons are multiple: lack of resources, the 2013 tea party scandal – in which the IRS has been accused of unjustly targeting conservative groups – and more recently due to the Trump administration, tax experts said.

“Enforcement usually changes when the office changes. It depends on the interests of those in power, ”said Daniel Romano, a non-profit service provider at Grant Thornton, an accounting firm. “They follow any marching orders.”