In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2: Cancelled or Renewed?

Another recent Isekai anime with cliched characters, domineering protagonists, and predictable narratives is “In Another World With My Smartphone.” But what sets this one apart from the rest is the way it combines terrible entertainment with amazing writing. It’s obviously not for those who’ve grown to despise everything about Harem Isekai.

But what makes it slightly exciting is how it challenges the status quo of previous anime while also introducing fresh concepts in the second half. Not to add, towards the end of season one, it suggests that mecha will play a role. Many fans are eagerly anticipating this. If this is the case, continue reading to find out more about its follow-up.

When will In Another World With My Smartphone 2 premiere?

In Another World With My, Smartphone launched on July 11th, 2017. It was brought to life by Production Reed, the studio in charge of making it happen. Funimation supplied the English dub. Shsetsuka ni Naro, a popular Isekai anime website, was where it all began.

Log Horizon is the most well-known series to come out of that site. Neither a release date nor the start of production for In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 has been determined, according to Reed; it may debut in the middle of 2022.

In Another World With My Smartphone: What Have We Learned So Far?

Let’s begin by discussing the subject matter of this anime. A typical Isekai story, with the protagonist traveling from Earth to a magical fantasy world, is shown here. They include adventure, harem humor, magic in the form of spells and spells, romance, and fantasy.

A lightning bolt kills Touya Mochizuki, and God tells him that it was an accident. In order to atone for his sins, God gives him a second chance at life in a different dimension. He just asked for one thing from God: to be able to take his smartphone along for the ride.

When Touya first realizes that he has magical skills and befriends several beautiful ladies, his life takes an unexpected turn. As he gets to know this new culture, he runs into a lot of romantic possibilities.

In Season 1, we see a photo of each of the nine spouses of the main character. The following season is eagerly anticipated by fans. Rather than rush into marriage, he tells them he isn’t ready yet and that they should be patient. Fans of anime who have waited a long time would relate to his statement, “if you lose interest in me while waiting, I won’t blame you.”

Characters Appearing in Season 2

Season 2 of In Another World With My Smartphone features the same characters from Season 1 as well as new faces. In order to give the spectator a grander sense of battle, a character dubbed Fraze has been developed.

The primary characters of this season are Touya Mochizuki, Elze Silhoueska, Linze Silhoueska, and Yae Kokonoe. Aside from the main protagonists, there were Sushi Urnea Ortlinde and Yumina Urnea Belfast, as well as maids and Leen. In the characters listed above, Linze and Elze are twins.

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Plot

With My Smartphone’ is about Touya Mochizuki, a typical guy who gets hit by lightning and dies. God acknowledges he mistook murdered him and offers him a second opportunity in a new dream world. Touya accepts the offer and asks whether he may keep his smartphone. Touya’s life changes when God lets him keep his phone.

Touya is initially drawn to his magical world’s interesting attributes, but he soon finds himself the object of unwelcome attention from lovely magical girls. While he avoids these romantic irritants. He also learns some nasty secrets about his new world.

