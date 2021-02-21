Imagine what Samsung would look like with its first AR glasses in these leaked comment videos

Samsung has Playing with AR glasses for many years, Most recently looking for the most basic set of image-planning glasses On the CES 2020 platform, But I have never seen the company want to create an ambitious magnified reality wearable computer device – probably to this day.

The most reliable source of gadget leaks is the walking gate, Has released two new comment videos It will show you some fun things that a pair of “Samsung Glasses Light” can do, such as projecting a large virtual screen where you can play your games, allowing you to kick in your personal movie theater, providing you with a large virtual computer monitor, or the use of automatically dimming sunglasses Act as an instant first person view screen for your DJI drone, complete with telemetry.

The second video shows a very similar concept to “Samsung AR Classes”, although this time it allows the user to see 3D digital objects appear in the real world, which you would immediately know if you ever saw a scene of Microsoft’s HoloLens marketing.

If you’ve never tried Microsoft HoloLens or Magic Leap, you should know that the truth is a long way from the visuals you see here. Today’s wave guides, light beams, projectors and micro mirror combinations usually give a pretty small view with AR glasses like this. If you are standing next to a virtual machine monitor, you can only see part of it at a time – the rest will be out of your sight.

For me, the most interesting part of these videos is that Samsung imagines that you will use a smartwatch to go to the interfaces. This may be more realistic than tapping on short-lived, non-existent things or trying to make mid-range gestures with your hands, and smartwatch control is no doubt something other companies working on AR headsets will consider. The Apple smartwatch has both And AR headset in development, Of course, and the Facebook hardware division that makes AR glasses It is now said to work on smartwatches as well.

Speaking of Samsung and smartwatches, two known leaks Now they say Samsung may go back to Android for its next smartwatch, which has been used for watches for many years now instead of its own Tyson platform.