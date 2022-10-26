What is Ibotta App? How to Earn Money From the App?

Ibotta is a free website where you can upload your receipts to get cash back on groceries and other purchases.

In this article, I’ll tell you four things about Ibotta that you should know before you download the app and start using it. I got the app and used it myself to get a better idea of what you can expect.

What is Ibotta?

Ibotta is an add-on for your browser and an app that lets you get cash back on things like groceries and other purchases. It’s free to download and use, and it works a bit like clipping coupons.

Ibotta was started on its own in 2012. Since then, the company’s website says, it has given out more than $1 billion in cash rewards to more than 35 million users. Ibotta works with more than 300 retail chains, restaurants, movie theatres, convenience stores, home improvement stores, pet stores, pharmacies, and more.

Most people use Ibotta to save money on groceries, but you can also get cash back on other purchases. You might find deals at pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, liquor stores, and other big stores, as well as online stores like Amazon.

Aslo Read: iBOMMA: You Can Watch and Download Telugu Films

How Do I Use Ibotta?

Ibotta works by giving users cash-back deals. Once you’ve made an account, you’ll be able to find your favorite or closest stores, look at the offers they have, and get cash back on purchases you plan to make.

When you find an offer you want to use, all you have to do is claim it and put it on your shopping list. Then, when you’re shopping in-store or online, add items that qualify for the offers you’ve claimed to your shopping cart. Once you’ve bought the item, you can use Ibotta to get the cashback. Once you have $20 in your account, you can move the money to your bank account.

Below, you’ll find detailed information about each step, from signing up for Ibotta to claiming offers to cashing in your earnings.

Get Started

Creating an account is the first thing you need to do. You can sign up for the program either online or by downloading the app on your iOS or Android device. The Ibotta iPhone app was what I used to join up for the service.

You will be required to provide an email address and establish a password when you register for the first time. You will also be required to input some basic personal information, such as your name and birthdate.

You’ll also have the option to enable location services and notifications if you so want. Ibotta will then be able to determine what kinds of stores and deals are accessible in your area, and it will notify you whenever there is an opportunity to save money.

After you have successfully logged in, you will have the ability to select the stores where you typically do most of your shopping. Because Ibotta has agreements with more than 300 merchants, it is highly possible that you will find at least a few stores and websites that participate in the Ibotta program.

During the registration process, I gave “favorite” status to Walmart, Kroger, Target, Meijer, and Aldi in addition to Amazon.

Use Ibotta’s App to Claim Deals

Once you’ve signed up for an Ibotta account, you can start getting cash back right away. To start using the app, you just need to look for a specific store or product.

You should take the time to find and claim offers before you go to the store. This is similar to cutting coupons. This will give you an idea of what cash-back offers are available and save you time when you get to the store.

For example, if you know you’ll be going to the grocery store later, you can look at cash-back offers for that store in the Ibotta app. I went to the Ibotta page for Meijer and found the following.

Also Read: DinarRecaps: News From a Blog About Iraq and the Gurus!

On the Ibotta page for a store, you can see recommended offers, offers on items you’ve bought before, popular offers, best value offers, “any item” offers, and more. You can click on each offer for more information, such as the maximum amount you can spend, what products are eligible, other stores that have the same offer, and more.

Unlike most coupons, you can usually use these offers more than once on the same receipt and combine them with other discounts to save the most money. If there are restrictions, the app will say so.

Earn Cash Back

Once you’ve added an offer to your Ibotta list, all you have to do is buy the item(s) that qualify, show proof of purchase, and get cash back. If you have linked your store loyalty card to your Ibotta account, Ibotta will automatically pick up purchases that are eligible. That means you don’t have to do anything but buy eligible items and get cash back!

If you buy something at a store where you don’t have a loyalty account, you can still upload your receipts after the fact. This worked well when I went to Meijer and Target to shop in person.

Conclusion

Ibotta is an add-on for your browser and an app that lets you get cash back on things like groceries. It’s free to download and use, and it works a bit like clipping coupons. The company says it has given out more than $1 billion in cash rewards to more than 35 million users. The company has agreements with more than 300 merchants. Use the app to find and claim offers before you go to the store.

It will also notify you when there is an opportunity to save money. If you know you’ll be going to the grocery store, you can look at cash-back offers for that store in the Ibotta app. This will give you an idea of what discounts are available and save you time when you get to the store. If you have linked your store loyalty card to your account, it will automatically pick up purchases that are eligible.