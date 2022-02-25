I Think You Should Leave Season 3: Details You Need To Know Right Now!

So what happens when you put together a group of professional comics from various sketch shows for an outrageous and loud comedy series? Apparently, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a perfect score. I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, a humorous Netflix sketch comedy, premiered its second season on Tuesday, July 6, to rave reviews.

After working on Saturday Night Live and Detroiters with his longtime friend and co-writer Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson created the ludicrous show. Director Kanin and actor Robinson star in the film.

There are a few short sketches woven together in each episode’s 17-minute run time, including one about a hotdog-choking panic attack and another about Santa Claus’ transition from gift-bearing delivery man to action star.

Every episode has a weirdo (typically Robinson) who makes everyone in the scene uncomfortable and leaves the audience feeling second-hand embarrassed by their actions. People like them should be asked to leave because they have no social barometers.

Release Date: I Think You Should Leave Season 3

A third season hasn’t been announced yet, although Netflix usually takes a few months to declare whether or not a new season will be produced. Despite the show’s outstanding Rotten Tomatoes rating (96 percent for Season 1), Netflix appears to have no intention of resting on its laurels.

In addition, the show received a virtual thumbs up from fellow comedians. “I laughed so hard I thought I was going to choke on my own tongue,” wrote longtime Robinson colleague Seth Meyers on Twitter after seeing the show.

Cast: I Think You Should Leave Season 3

The entertaining cast is made up of a diverse group of comedy heavyweights who have previously collaborated or appeared on the same sketch program. A number of SNL alumni, including Vanessa Bayer (Trainwreck), Cecily Strong (Ghostbusters), and Will Forte, were invited to participate in the show by Robinson, who serves as the brain, heart, and soul of the show (The Last Man on Earth). Season 1 also featured guest appearances by The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun and Brooklyn Nine-Andy Nine’s Samberg.

Another SNL alum, Bob Odenkirk, joins the cast of Season 2 as a newbie in the roles of John Early (Search Party) and Paul Walter Hauser (Cruella) (Breaking Bad). “It’s the thing that I get noticed for the most,” Patti Harrison (Shrill), who appears in two episodes of the second season, told GQ of her character. People will come up to me and yell, “Santa brought it early!” in front of others. In fact, it’s quite aggressive.”

As Professor Yurabay in ‘I Think You Should Leave,’ Bob McDuff Wilson was a hilarious, scene-stealing character actor. In July, he spoke with @AlanSiegelLA about being a part of the secret formula of the show: https://t.co/gYgnXBPPpe pic.twitter.com/b4Xb5Rx2jv — The Ringer (@ringer) February 23, 2022

Some of the show’s Season 1 guests and favorites, including Harrison’s Shrill co-star Connor O’Malley and Sam Richardson (Veep), returned to lend their comedic talents to the show’s sophomore season.

If and when Season 3 is announced, there is a significant probability that several of the show’s guest stars, as well as other comedic powerhouses, will return. Perhaps Aidy Bryant, O’Malley’s wife, and co-star in the film Shrill will also appear.

