There Will Be No Sequel Of “I May Destroy You “Season 2 Confirmed

According to New York Times, it is one of the most perfect shows in the most anxious world and has eight BAFTA award nominations.

” I may destroy you “became one of the most acclaimed TV shows of 2020 it was premiered in June 2020 based on the life of a woman named Arabella who is in her late twenties, writing her second novel and she is unable to complete it in the deadline.

Michaela Coel is affirmed to be dealing with another TV series for BBC, the U.K. home of her acclaimed restricted series “I May Destroy You.” The organization’s theatrics boss Piers Wenger reported the undertaking at a virtual occasion this week wherein the BBC disclosed its record of forthcoming new shows. While Wenger didn’t unveil any data about the series past its reality, he speculated that it could share a few Things to “I May Destroy You.

It is based on British blacks, this London-based drama was a hit and one of the most critically applauded shows in the world, it was pretty about, Young women who get raped and try to rebuild their career in this anxious world.

I May Destroy You Cast

Michaela Coel played role of Arabella Essiedu, a writer

Weruche Opia played role of Terry Pritchard, Arabella’s best friend and a struggling actor

Paapa Essiedu played role of Kwame, Arabella’s best friendMarouane Zotti as played the role of Biagio, a drug dealer in Ostia,

Stephen Wight played role of Ben, Arabella’s flatmate

Adam James played role of Julian, Arabella’s literary agent

Natalie Walter played role of Francine, Arabella’s financier

Aml Ameen played role of Simon, Arabella’s friend who works in the City of London

Lara Rossi played role of Kat, Simon’s partner

Ann Akin played role of Alissa, Simon’s secret love

I May Destroy You Plot

Arabella is a fed-up millennial working on the second novel she has the deadline to complete the novel but she is unable to do it as the first novel was successful and has she claimed some fame from it.

While struggling to complete the deadline Arabella go and meet her friends at the night out in London but the very next day she is raped and unable to reclaim what happened with her at the last night With. Her friend Terry and Kwame helps her to reclaim, she is able to you remember it.

Arabella becomes a vegan influencer and she threw the party at her home. This series is all about you women who get the rape and try to represent their career in the public domain. Her second novel gets rejected by the publishing for which she was working but it gets published by another house.

Whereas the series was hit but there is no confirmation about the second season the BBC dramas content head has said that there will be no other season but there can be another series linked to it. The fans want the second season to know what happens next in Arabella life but the production house till now has no plans for the next reclaimed season. All the British blacks has worked in this series and their all the acting was applauded by the audience all over the world.

I may destroy you is based upon the true story, a story that is revolving around each and every one of us in this hi-tech world severe depression, loneliness, rapes, and drugs each and every one of us has faced this issue once in a life that is living up in expectation of the society and when the women get rape they think its because of Arabella the character faults.

I May Destroy You Season 2 Release Date

The movie hasn’t been finalized so it’s no surprise that till now there is no trailer . Till there is no news and confirmation about the drama series. But we hope to listen soon about this hit series.