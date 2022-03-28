I Am Shauna Rae’ Season 2: Is There a  Season 3 of Friends From College on the Way?

Season 1 of I Am Shauna Rae comes to an end today, and fans are wondering if TLC will continue the show for Season 2 or not. Shauna Rae is the newest member of the TLC family. This series thrilled many network viewers since it felt like a return to the network’s beginnings.

Recent years have seen an increase in the network’s interest in programming regarding the morbidly obese. 1000-Lb Sisters, My 600-Lb Life, Too Large, and 1000-Lb Best Friends were among the many shows shown on a daily basis.

The morbidly obese are a popular target audience for these sorts of programs, but some viewers were concerned that the network was straying too far from its educational roots. When I am Shauna Rae came up, many TLC viewers were relieved to see anything other than a series about obese individuals.

Only six episodes aired in the first season of I Am Shauna Rae, which is a shame. Tonight is the series finale. The final episode of the series. Fans of the program and Shauna are unanimous in their belief that six episodes are an absurdly little amount of time to devote to them. What will TLC do with Season 2 of the show? We’ll tell you what we know if you keep reading.

Season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae: Cancelled or Renewed?

With all of this in mind, fans may be left in the dark about whether or not I Am Shauna Rae will return for a second season. It’s unfortunate that the network hasn’t made any statements about the show’s future.

In spite of this, there have been no rumors of the show’s demise. Shauna Rae and her family’s enthusiasm for more seasons of the show might make or break its future.

According to Shauna Rae, life hasn’t altered much since she appeared on the show. As far as she is concerned, she is still adamant about leaving her parents’ house. Also, she’s trying to mature within. She doesn’t appear to be having much luck in the dating department at the moment. Given her stature’s challenges in dating, most fans aren’t surprised.

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Cast

It is told in the novel ‘I Am Shauna Rae,’ written by Shauna Rae, about the life of Shauna Raw, who is 22 years old and has stopped growing at the height of 3 feet and 10 inches. Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was six months old. She died six months later.

Chemotherapy caused her pituitary gland to go into hibernation, which hindered her growth and development. The first season of Shauna’s life focused on her attempts to manage her everyday activities while coping with difficulties such as her schoolwork and romantic life.

Shauna’s family, which includes her mother Patty, stepfather Mark Schrankel, and sisters Rylee and Tara, is also featured in the series.

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will most likely begin-up where Season 1 left off, with Gabby, Shauna’s matchmaker, finding her a guy who has had similar struggles as she has, having also been diagnosed with cancer as a kid and having his pituitary gland go dormant as a result of the disease. After a season filled with highs and lows, Shauna appears to be optimistic about the future.

“‘I Am Shauna Rae’ follows Shauna as she attempts to live a normal adult life despite her outward appearance,” according to a TLC press release for Season 1 of the series. In 2007, Shauna was diagnosed with a rare kind of brain cancer when she was six months old.

Although she was successfully treated, her medication resulted in an unforeseen side effect: she stopped developing. As a result of the chemotherapy, Shauna’s pituitary gland was rendered basically dormant, giving her a juvenile appearance and causing her to stand at just 3 feet and 10 inches tall, which is the usual height of an 8-year-old child. While Shauna is just 22 years old, she has a lot more experience.”

I Am Shauna Rae Season 2 Release Date

No formal announcement has been made regarding Season 2 of ‘I Am Shauna Rae,’ which premieres this fall. As new information becomes available, we will update this page accordingly.