HyperX developed its first 60 percent mechanical gaming keyboard

Most large gaming peripherals have already introduced 60 percent mechanical keyboards, which are much smaller than the full-size versions and have become trendy in recent years for aesthetic and size reasons. But at CES 2021, HyperX finally follows suit by introducing its first small model called the Alloy Origins 60. It has fewer keys here than one of its full-size options, but requires less functionality; You will find that most of the available keys have secondary functions that can be activated by pressing the Function button.

This is not the first time the 60 percent keyboard has been given the HyperX name. The company has partnered with interested brand Ducky on the limited edition of the company’s One 2 Mini, Drives it through some HyperX branding and its internal Red Linear mechanical switches. Similarly, Alloy Origins 60 has the same switches and has a USB-C port to connect it to your computer. It can store three profiles with its internal memory, which you can switch on the keyboard or through the HyperX Windows 10 app. This application also enables some additional features such as allowing you to customize the LED lights and setting your own macro commands for the keys.

According to HyperX, its key caps are PPD double-shot, which means they have a lot of resistance to gloss and use of letters. This model was released on February 22 in the United States. Will be released for 99.99. In the title available, HyperX announced during CES 2021 Pulsefire host wire gaming mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset, And the Cloud Revolver 7.1 wire gaming headset are all available worldwide.