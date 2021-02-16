Hurricane kills 3 in North Carolina; Texas power outage

The intermittent winter weather showed no signs of abating.

At least three people were killed in a tornado that swept through the coastal city of North Carolina and millions of people in Texas were left stranded early Tuesday morning.

The “massive” storm that caused the storm was forecast to bring heavy snow and ice to Great Lakes and parts of the Northeast on Tuesday, while thundershowers and thunderstorms are expected in southern Florida, leading to flooding. National Weather Service Said.

In the middle of the United States, another day of “bitter cold” Tuesday evening will bring high temperatures before burying some parts of the southern plains, the weather service said. Further low pressure is expected to lead to another winter storm with more snow and ice in the south and midwest on Wednesday.

In North Carolina, The Deadly hurricane, Officials say at least 10 people were injured Tuesday after midnight Tuesday in the southeastern Brunswick County, near Crissetown, in the Ocean Ridge plantation community.

The hurricane damaged at least 50 homes, knocked down electrical connections that left thousands without electricity and broke trees in half.

“This is something I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It will be a long recovery process,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram told a news conference Tuesday morning.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in their homes. Ingram said searches for the missing were ongoing and would increase during the day. He asked people to avoid the area while the team worked to clear the streets and search for victims.

At least 6 people have died in four states as a result of the winter storm since the weekend.

In Houston early Tuesday morning, police said a woman and a girl died after carbon monoxide poisoning a home without electricity from a car running in an attached garage. Law enforcement officials said the storm may have caused the deaths of two people found on Houston area roads. The cause of death is pending Monday night.

Meanwhile, more than 4 million homes and businesses in Texas were without electricity early Tuesday morning, where temperatures dropped in single digits overnight. The weather service said more power outages could occur, threatening the ability of people to heat homes amid warmer temperatures.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday The state’s National Guard was stopped to conduct welfare checks Also help bring people to one of the 135 warming centers established across the state.

Abbott said some power companies were unable to generate electricity from coal, natural gas and wind due to the severe cold across the state. Texas Electricity Trust, which manages electricity for 26 million customers, said Monday It conducts controlled malfunctions “To protect the electrical grid from uncontrolled, layer failures.”

Monday to:150m population stretches across 25 states under winter counseling as ‘unprecedented’ storm

Much of eastern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas were awaiting the next round of snow and ice on Tuesday under a winter storm warning. In Dallas, heavy snow and 2 to 6 inches of snow are expected starting Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

“Snow accumulation of a quarter to half an inch is possible, which can cause dangerous travel conditions, trigger high power outages and cause additional tree damage in these areas,” the Meteorological Service said.

Forecasters in Houston said half an inch of snow could be seen north of the city Accumulations ”can be catastrophic This amount should be even higher. “

Areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas are likely to see up to 8 inches of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Service.

The forecast office in Norman, Oklahoma, said Tuesday that light winds could lead to “periods of extremely dangerous wind and cold,” dropping below negative 20 degrees in the city of Oklahoma and in the northern part of the state.

Only two inches of snow can be seen in northern Louisiana, but almost half an inch of snow is possible, the weather service said. Said. More than 76,000 people were without electricity on Tuesday morning. John Bell Edwards called the weather a “very severe emergency” on Monday.

“We can’t say exactly when it will dissolve. Roads can go from unsafe to unsafe again, so everyone should be very careful about that,” he said.

The Capital Meteorological Agency said more than 50 million people could see temperatures drop below zero over the next several days.

On Monday, the Meteorological Service reported that the daily record low temperature of hundreds of bitter, record-breaking cold spells across Central America would be broken or shattered during this protracted “polar fall”, with some February and all-time low-temperature records at risk. “

The meteorological service said cold weather could cause “daily discrepancies … 35 to 45 degrees above normal”.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office in New Hampshire and Maine said Tuesday that up to 10 inches of snow could fall in some areas in the Northeast. Several more inches of snow are possible on Thursdays and Fridays as the storm moves from the south to the Atlantic and northeastern midlands.

Contribution: Emma Dill, Wilmington Starnews; Associated Press