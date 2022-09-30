Hunters Season 2: No Official Announcement of Release Date From the Production Team!

Fans and critics had different opinions on the first season of Hunters, which shouldn’t be a surprise since the Amazon Prime Video show is about real and made-up Holocaust crimes and Nazis.

An executive producer and co-showrunner, Nikki Toscano said on an Amazon TCA panel, “We’re not trying to humanize Nazis” (via IndieWire).

“Some Nazis go too far in one direction, while others try to explain their actions in different ways. These arguments don’t make sense to our hunters. We’re not trying to make them more human, but we see a spectrum.”

Some people also said that the Al Pacino show glorifies violence, which led to comparisons with Quentin Tarantino’s work.

David Weil, who made the show, told Inverse, “He’s a master, and I love his work.” “I think the most challenging part is that I never meant for this show to be like Quentin Tarantino or a light version of Tarantino.

But it’s clear that none of the above complaints made a difference because Hunters has been picked up for a second season.

Weil talked about the good news and said, “I am so grateful to [Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios], and the whole Amazon family, for continuing to support Hunters in such an amazing way.

“I’m more excited than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world, along with our amazing cast, crew, and writers and producers.”

Salke added, “With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that hooked Prime Video customers all over the world.

“We’re thrilled that David, Jordan [Peele], and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

Weil has already planned out five seasons, so there is a lot to work with going forward.

Here’s all the information you need.

When Might the Second Season of Hunters Come Out?

The first season came out on Amazon Prime Video in February 2020, and the show was picked up for a second season in August of last year. But the pandemic pushed back the start of filming, and now it won’t begin until the fall of 2021.

Based on what local casting agencies said, the Prague Reporter thought that filming would start in the Czech Republic in October.

In an interview with EW, creator David Weil confirmed that filming would take place in Europe in October. He said, “I’m going to get in trouble for saying this, but we’ve finished filming in the US, and we’ll be shooting in Europe in the next few days. So, we’re very much in production, and I hope we’ll be able to talk about season two of Hunters sometime next year.”

As of July 2022, though, it doesn’t look like much progress has been made on the second season, and there have been no more updates.

We only know that for now, everything is being kept secret, but Weil has hinted that the wait will be worth it.

He told TechRadar, “I can’t say too much about it, but a lot of great things are happening with it, and we’re getting ready to really get into it in a big way.”

“I’m really looking forward to season two, and I think the only thing you can always expect from Hunters is the unexpected,” he said. “I think the audience is in for a lot of great role reversals, twists, turns, and rug pulls.”

Who is in Season 2 of Hunters?

Al Pacino might be the most interesting thing about this show, but after that shocking ending, the only way he could come back in season two is through flashbacks.

In April, Deadline said that season two would have a new main character: The Hateful Eight actress Jennifer Jason Leigh will play Chava Apfelbaum, a Nazi hunter.

Weil said, “Jennifer is a show, wildly brilliant, wise, and soulful.” “She is a true chameleon, and I think audiences will be on their toes and on the edge of their seats watching her. But more than that, she is such a kind, thoughtful, and generous person. Having her join our Hunters family has been so special for me, for the cast, and for the show as a whole.”

There are also some new people in the cast. Tommy Martinez from Riverdale and Emily Rudd from Fear Street don’t know what their roles are yet, but German counterculture legend Udo Kier has been cast as Adolf Hitler.

Weil told EW in an interview that he wanted to keep the promise he made to viewers at the end of the first season when Hitler was briefly seen in Argentina. “I think the introduction of possibly the evilest character in history deserves a season that follows that character.

My hope for season two is that there will be a lot of thrill and terror, emotion, heart, catharsis, and peril and that it will be even bigger than season one and really build on it and pay off in a big way for our audience.”

These people from season one are also likely to be back for season two:

Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum

Jerrika Hinton as Millie Morris

Léna Olin as The Colonel/Eva

Murray Markowitz, played by Saul Rubinek

Mindy Markowitz was played by Carol Kane.

Josh Radnor in the role of Lonny Flash

Greg Austin as Travis Leich

Tiffany Boone as Roxy

Louis Ozawa was Joe Torrance

Kate Mulvany was Sister Harriet

Dylan Baker as Biff

What Will happen in the Second Season of Hunters?

Based on what happened at the end of season one, most of season two will be about when Jonah’s Hunters and Millie’s task force fight each other.

We’d also hope to find out more about Sister Harriet’s questionable loyalty and Adolf Hitler’s surprise appearance at the end of season one.

Nikki Toscano, the show’s executive producer, told Refinery 29 that she would like to learn more about the character of Joe (Louis Ozawa) after the Hitler reveal:

“If there is a second season, there will be a lot of soul-searching about who Joe is, what drives him, and how the Nazis are able to use him as a weapon.”

When Can We Watch the Hunters Season 2 Trailer?

Hunters can go back in time, but we can’t go forward in time, so we won’t be able to show you a new trailer until closer to when season two comes out.

The first season of Hunters is now on Amazon Prime Video.

Final Words

