How to Set Up Always-on Display on iPhone? Follow the Steps to Apply Changes!

The display on either your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max may now run with a refresh rate as low as 1 Hz thanks to a new low-power mode. Additionally, thanks to better technology, the display is now able to lower the whole Lock Screen.

When you lock your device or keep it inactive for a period of time, the display becomes darker. Always-On displays additionally make advantage of several coprocessors within the A16 Bionic so that the display can be refreshed while consuming as little power as possible.

On both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Always-On display is turned on by default.

Raise your iPhone, tap the display, or click the button on the side of the device to interact with it. If you have Raised to Wake enabled on your iPhone, simply lifting your device and gazing at it will wake it up. In addition, you can wake up your iPhone and enable Face ID identification by swiping up from the bottom of the display on your device.

Turn Always-On Display Off or On

On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Always-On display is turned on by default. Follow these steps to turn the Always-On display on or off:

Go to Settings, then Display & Brightness.

Scroll down to Always On and turn on or off the display that stays on all the time.

When You Don’t Need It, the Always-on Screen Goes Dark

In order to save battery life, the screen goes dark when:

Your iPhone is on its back.

You have your iPhone in your pocket or bag.

Sleep Focus is on

Low Power Mode is on

CarPlay is linked to your iPhone.

Continuity Camera is what you’re using.

Your iPhone hasn’t been used in a while (your iPhone learns your activity patterns and turns the display off and on accordingly, including if you set up an alarm or sleep schedule)

With a paired Apple Watch, your iPhone can tell when you’ve moved away from it (Always-On display will turn on when your Apple Watch is close to your iPhone again)

Use the Always-on Display With Your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

With Always-On display, your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max dims the Lock Screen while still showing helpful information like the time, widgets, and wallpaper. It does this by using new technologies that make the display very power efficient. Find out how to use the “Always-On” display.

Conclusion

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max may now run with a refresh rate as low as 1 Hz thanks to a new low-power mode. The display is now able to lower the whole Lock Screen. Always-On displays additionally make advantage of several coprocessors within the A16 Bionic. Go to Settings, then Display & Brightness. Turn on or off the Always-On display that stays on all the time.

When you don’t need it, the always-on screen goes dark. Find out how to use the “Always-On” display.