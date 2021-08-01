How to Sell Drugs Online (fast) season 4 Release Date , Cast, Plot and All Updates

How to sell drugs (fast), a German drama series that revolves around the plot of age comedy. The drama tells the story of a high school student that has become the world’s renowned online drug peddler. Its previous season aired on Netflix that has astonished the audience greatly with its catching story and loving characters. The creator of the show is Philipp Kabbohrer and Matthias Murmann, the end of season 3 comes with harsh reality. But, the creator of the show is up to on more. And the audience is in great confusion whether season 4 will come or not? Let’s see the details of how to sell drugs online (fast).

Renewal

As for season 4, there is yet no official announcement whether it will come or not, and there is the uncertainty of future seasons. The drama has gathered a huge number of fan following since its release of previous seasons. But, there is a possibility that season 4 can come due to the response of season 3. If season 4 will come then it will most probably air in mid-2022.

Cast

The cast of season 4 will probably be the same as of season 3. Major characters around whom the drama revolves are Maximilian Mundt as Moritz Zimmermann, Anna Lena Klenke as Lisa Novak, Danilo Kamperidis as Lenny Sander, Damian Harding as Daniel Riffert, Luna Baptiste Schaller as Gerda Schwerdtfeger, Bjarne Madel as Jakob buba, Roland Riebeling as Jens Zimmermann, Jonathan Frakes as himself.

Apart from these characters, there are other characters which include Len Urzendowsky as Milena Kira Bechtholz, Maren Kroymann as Doro Otto, and Erik Range as Gronkh.

Story

The story of this drama series is very interesting and it will surely take you to delight. The whole story of the drama is based on a teenage boy that makes his entry into the drug market. Just as the title suggests the boy wants to know easy ways to sell drugs. In season 3 a conversation starts between high school kids and Dutch suppliers in which they insist kids continue their operation of selling supplies.

In between this situation, Moritz gets afforded and along with Lenny makes a plan to flee away from the situation. These characters want to arrest Dutch suppliers in a very cunning way and want to steal away all drugs from them. Such a mind-blowing plan! But, before this plan gets successful, kids and Moritz are caught red-handed and get arrested. This is the ending of season 3, and the ending also shows that Moritz’s business is still running illegally.

After this, the main question arises: how will season 4 be? Whenever someone sells drugs online (fast) it will probably show Moritz who is trying to flee from prison. Apart from this, the character of Moritz’s father will also be shown as a great drug supplier and as a very cunning and old player in the drug market. The season will be stuffed with action, thriller, and drama.