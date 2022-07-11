How to Make Your Thumbnail More Catchy?

If you have started making videos on YouTube and you are typing your best on the content, editing, and everything but still, you don’t get the same recognition that you have expected with your videos. It’s a very common problem that YouTubers face when it comes to their videos. Despite trying their best and putting their effort into making the video, they don’t get the same views that they assume. So, what can be the reason?

We have often heard that the “First impression is the last impression”. . Sticking with the quotes, your first impression on the viewers is your thumbnail. To get more engagement, you should always use the best thumbnail. A perfect thumbnail is what represents your videos.

A thumbnail represents what is hidden in your videos, you need to make it exciting, confusing, and suspicious. These things make the viewers eager to click on the video and to find out what exactly is in it.

Why does YouTube Thumbnail play an important role for The Youtubers?

YouTube is the second largest search engine after Google, the platform has over $2 Billion plus users which are increasing daily. People are earning better lives for themselves through working hard in making their videos (No we will not start on this topic)

Every person has their target audience, whether it is tech, lifestyle, beauty, food, and others. The YouTuber needs to see what their audience wants to watch. Even Instagram and other social media platforms have their individuality. When it comes to Instagram, the appeal has its aesthetics and content. This goes similarly to YouTube.

Your thumbnail provides all the insight into your videos. People will judge it and then decide whether they want to watch it or not. So, you must put extra effort into it. Simply put, A Thumbnail is a single image that summarizes your whole video.

How to Make Your Thumbnail More Interesting?

So, we have already learned how important it is for YouTubers to make interesting thumbnails but how to make them? Here, we’ll be going to understand all the aspects that will help you to get more engagement.

Show Face in Your Image

Adding a face is essential because it gives a realistic feeling to the viewers. Human behavior gets attracted towards his kind and when a person sees someone in the thumbnail, he will find the urge to click on YouTube.

Use High Quality of Image

Your thumbnail should always use high-quality fi images. It strengthens the attention of the viewers and gives a positive feeling.

Show the Final Result

Whether you are making a transformation video or shooting a makeup video, you should always show the final results on your thumbnail. It will help people to recognize what you are doing and will help you to get more attention from people.

Add Your Emotions in the Thumbnail

You have often seen people add their emotions, whether happy or sad, on their thumbnails. It’s been known as the magic truck to generate more views. In reality, it plays more psychological games on the mind of the viewers. It makes the person understand what exactly YouTube is going to tell. You just need to shoot your emotions and then use them.

Add Text to highlight Main Subject

Your thumbnail should glorify the main subject of your video. Adding a text can change the whole game and it would make the viewers learn about what the video is going to deliver.

Choose Attractive Fonts

Your Fonts should be relevant to your images. It should also be aesthetically pleasing and looks good with your personality. Choosing a font can be a bit tiring at the beginning but once you will find out the perfect one for you it will be going to boost your performance.

Stick to your Unique Pattern

Your YouTube videos represent you. Adopt a unique style and make it repeat on every video. Choose your ideas and create your thumbnails by using the given points. We are not saying to pick the same thumbnail repeatedly instead use a unique thing that represents your style in every video

Avoid Clickbait Thumbnail

Don’t put fake image fonts to mislead your Audience. One of the biggest things that YouTube videos often do is mislead their audience by faking things. It might add extra views to your videos but it costs you their trust.

On the other hand, a thumbnail gives an insight into your videos and by using excessive clickbait, your bounce rate will increase which will affect your performance.