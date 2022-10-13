How to Get Proof of Payment on Capitec App: Also Learn About the Process of Emailing Account Statements!

Even if you have already paid without checking the box that says “send payment notice,” you still need to do this.

If you are a customer of Capitec Bank, there is a good possibility that you have required to know how to receive proof of payment on the Capitec app at some point in your banking experience.

Even if you have made a purchase without first checking the box that says “send payment notice,” it turns out that the process is very easy to understand and complete.

Capitec App Payment Proof

Follow the steps below, which the bank recently laid out on Twitter, to get proof of payment on the Capitec Bank mobile app:

Sign in on your phone to the app.

Check out Transact.

Choose the Beneficiary.

Click on “Menu” (3 dots in the right-hand corner of the screen).

Choose History.

Select the transaction.

Choose to send the payment notification again.

And just like that, you will be able to give the receiver the proof of payment, which will typically be in the form of a PDF, directly from the app.

Check to see that you have the email address of the receiver. You also have the option of sending the file to yourself (through your personal email account), and then forwarding it after you have obtained the required email address.

What if the App Lacks Proof?

Recently, a customer of Capitec Bank asked the company on Twitter how to obtain evidence when it is not displayed on the mobile app. The bank’s response was, “You may visit the branch that is most convenient for you for assistance.”

This happens rather frequently after you have made a purchase on the internet. “Only proof of payments that have been made to the beneficiary can be completed using the mobile app or internet banking. This cannot be done for any transactions made online, according to the bank’s explanation.

Customers who found themselves in such a predicament were instructed to either phone the Client Care Team at 0860102043 or visit a branch in order for them to investigate the issue.

How to Access the Download the App

As was just demonstrated, you may begin the process of downloading the proof of payment by first sending it to your email address from within the Capitec Bank app. After that, go to open the message sent to you by Capitec by logging into your email account.

Keep scrolling down until you find the attachment in PDF format. You can save the file to your device by clicking on the attachment and doing so from your mobile phone, tablet, or personal computer.

It’s possible that certain recipients, notable businesses, would need a hard copy of the proof of payment document. The document that was downloaded is simple to print, which makes it useful in circumstances like this.

That takes care of another issue, which should now hopefully be resolved. Have a pleasant experience banking with you and best of luck!

Emailing Statements From Your Phone

Why would you have to physically go to the bank to collect your statements? You can send your bank statements through email, complete with a digital bank stamp, using your mobile device.

Choose Save

To log in, you will need to enter your own Remote Pin.

Pick an account.

You can pick Email Statement.

Choose the range of dates

Type in your email address.

Choose

