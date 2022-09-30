There are multiple factors that will affect the severity of your gun charge, like whether you were in a gun free zone, your age, and what you were doing when you were arrested with the weapon. If you’re wondering how to get gun and weapons charged dropped in Ontario, you’ll find this article useful. Read ahead.

Gun Free Zone

Depending on the area that you got arrested in, the severity of your charge will differ. There are specific parts of the country that are “gun-free” zones. This means that you can’t have own any sort of weapon in them, even if you have a proper license and permit. As you can imagine, getting arrested with a gun in one of these areas will result in a more serious charge.

Your Age & Criminal History

Your age will affect the severity of the charge. If you’re a minor, you might be able to get a reduced sentence. However, quite a few extraneous factors will influence this, including the point that will be discussed below. Just like your age can affect the severity of the offense, so can your criminal history. You might be given a lower sentence if you have never been arrested before and have a good criminal history.

Hire a Good Lawyer

If you’re wondering how to get gun and weapons charges dropped in Ontario, the best thing that you can do is hire a criminal attorney. He would be able to create a strong defense to convince the other side that you are innocent, or were put in a circumstance that you weren’t supposed to be in.

When it comes to hiring a good lawyer, remember to look around. This will help you find as experienced and qualified of an individual as possible. The price you have to pay to hire a criminal lawyer can be high, but you can look for an attorney who lets you pay in installments.

Misdemeanor vs Felony

Of course, what you were doing with the gun will affect your sentence too. If you were just carrying it, especially concealed, you won’t be in as much trouble as if you were carrying it openly in public. As you can imagine, you will be in a lot of trouble if you used the firearm to hurt someone or commit.

Final Thoughts

Considering all of the points that were run through, there are many factors that will influence how serious your gun charge will be. Most of the time, what you were doing with the gun, and the area that you were in will be the biggest factors.

If you are wondering how to get gun and weapons charges dropped in Ontario, hiring a good lawyer will be the best thing to do. If not for getting you case dropped, you might be able to get a reduced prison sentence.

Lastly, you will be in the most trouble if you used the gun as a weapon against someone. You could ultimately end up with life behind bars.

