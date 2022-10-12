How to Fix Tap to Load Error on Snapchat? Follow the Instructions Step by Step!

Before we fix the “tap to load” error on Snapchat, let’s find out what it is. One of the most popular apps right now is Snapchat. We all love the app’s unique features because they make staying in touch with friends and family fun and exciting. The app is a hit among young people, and millions of people use it every day.

Some of the most impressive and modern things about it are that you can share pictures of your daily life with your friends, edit the pictures with fun stickers and other editing tools, chat with your friends without the chats being saved, and stay up to date on what’s going on with your friends and people you like to follow.

But even though it has so many unique parts, many people still make the same mistake. How often have you clicked on someone’s snap to see what they were doing, but all you saw was a loading screen? The snap seems to be loading, but the screen that says “tap to load” stays there for a long time.

Eventually, you have to manually download the snap, which is very annoying if you are looking at a lot of snaps. But what is this problem exactly, why does it keep happening, and what are the developers doing to fix it? There are a lot of questions, so let’s talk about how to fix Snapchat’s tap-to-load problem.

What Causes the “Tap to Load” Error on Snapchat?

The tap-to-load bug in Snapchat is annoying, but you are not the only one who is having trouble with it. But why does it even happen?

By default, Snapchat will automatically download the snaps that your friends post to your device as soon as they do so. This will let you click on the photo and see it right away. But if you have a Snapchat tap to load error, the snap won’t automatically download. Instead, you have to click the load button to download it yourself.

Almost all users, on platforms like Windows and Android, have this problem, which can be caused by a number of things.

Snap’s Tap to Load Glitch

Some of the most common reasons why Snapchat shows the “Tap to load” error are problems with your network, app loading, cache, or device settings. There is no clear way to figure out which problem is making Snapchat give you the “tap to load” error.

But there are different ways to fix the “Tap to Load” problem on Snapchat. Use the methods below to figure out what’s wrong and fix the tap-to-load error in Snapchat.

Fixing Snapchat’s “Tap to Load”

There are many ways to fix the “tap to load” error on Snapchat. If you can’t get the snaps to download automatically, you can try either of these:

Method 1- Reboot Your Phone

The tap-to-load error happens a lot when the Snapchat app doesn’t load correctly. When you turn off your phone and then turn it back on, the Snapchat app reloads, which often fixes the problem. This is the most important step, and it only takes a few minutes. It would be best to try this first every time.

Method 2- Turn Off Snapchat Optimization

Most devices have a feature called “Optimization,” which lets you put certain apps to sleep so they don’t use much data or drain your battery. This frees up space for the OS to work at its best.

If you have Optimization for Snapchat turned on, this could be why the tap-to-load problem is showing up. To fix this, go to Settings > Apps > Snapchat > Battery Optimization and then tap “Don’t Optimize.” This step usually fixes the tap-to-load error on a lot of devices.

Method 3 – Turn Off Data Saver

This is another mistake people often make that leads to the Snapchat Tap to Load error. Devices come with a Data Saver feature that can be used to save data when you don’t have enough space or want to save battery. But turning it on often limits how much data different apps can use.

If you have Data Saver turned on, you might get a Snapchat tap to load error. To get Snapchat to automatically load content again, go to Settings > Connection > Data Saver and then choose “off.”

Also, if you use Android, you get an extra feature that lets you turn on the Data Saver but still lets any app you want have full access to data. So if you don’t have much data or battery left but still want Snapchat to automatically download snaps. You can turn on Data Saver and then go to Settings > Apps > Snapchat > Mobile Data > Allow app with Data Saver on.

Method 4 – Clear App Cache

Clearing the cache is the best way to get rid of old files and make sure that Snapchat works without any problems. It makes the app clean and can also fix the “Tap to load” error. To clear the cache, go to Settings > Apps > Snapchat > Storage > Clear Cache.

You can also clear the cache by going to Settings > Account Actions > Clear Cache from within the app. The next screen will appear –

If you click “clear,” all the cache will be wiped out. After clearing the cache, start the app again, and the tap-to-load error might be fixed.

The tap-to-load problem on Snapchat is very annoying, but if you follow the steps above, you should be able to fix the tap-to-load glitch. While you’re here, you might want to check out what we think about Snapchat or Snapcheat.

Method 5 – Turn Off the Battery Saver Mode

If you have the Battery Saver mode turned on, there is a good chance that you will run into the Snapchat tap-to-load bug. This is because apps can’t get to data when the phone is in this mode. This is done to save battery life and make the phone last as long as possible.

To fix the tap-to-load error, you need to turn off the Battery Saver mode. To turn this off, go to Settings > Battery > Power Mode or Battery Saver Mode and then turn it off.

Conclusion

