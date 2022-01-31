How to Exchange LTC to SOL

LTC and SOL are now among the most traded coins according to CoinMarketCap. This also means they’re listed on almost every platform. This article will explain to you how to exchange them.

Decide How You’d Like to Trade LTC to SOL

To decide how to trade LTC to SOL, let’s first review how they both work.

Litecoin launched in 2011 as a means for decentralized payments. It’s an alternative payment method to Bitcoin. LTC has an 84-million token supply, a $10B market cap, block time under three minutes, and 12.5 LTC for block rewards. The price is around $145.

Solana launched in 2019 to support decentralized apps via smart contracts. It now competes with Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polkadot. Developers know it as the fastest (low-cost) blockchain, with 65,000+ transactions per second and <$0.01 each.

Solana trades at $180 with a ~$55B market cap and 511B tokens supplied.

You can see it has more potential than the former. So, if you want to trade LTC to SOL, there are three ways to do it:

Trading with CFDs

Buying through exchanges

Buying through wallets directly

*You will need a crypto wallet regardless of your choice.

Trading Cryptocurrencies Using CFDs

As derivatives, CDFs offer higher leverage, lower fees, and features you wouldn’t get by trading directly (OTC, margin, short-selling). However, traders need to consider the risk of higher spreads and low liquidity. In simple steps:

You choose the asset from the CFD broker. You set parameters: amount, position type, leverage. You agree with the broker on the opening price and fees. Then, accept the contract to open your market position.

Your position remains open until you decide to close it or a smart contract ends it (which might be a Stop Loss or Take Profit price limit).

When your position closes as profitable, the broker pays you the difference. If it closes at a loss, you pay the difference to the broker.

You can see CFDs involve some risk-reward. The other party agrees to send you the closed trading rate for a limited time, which might be different from the real-time price. So, you can either profit or lose on these differences.

Note that Litecoin and Solana have a high price correlation. So, it’s safe to swap on CFDs without much deviation.

Buying Cryptocurrencies via an Exchange

To swap LTC and SOL, exchange trading might look like the easiest option. However, there’s no direct way to convert them in one trade. So, here are three ways you can do it:

Swap Platforms (Hardest). Find a DEX that supports both Litecoin and Solana (only on ETH DEXs like Uniswap). Or else, you’ll need a bridge application for the Solana network.

(Hardest). Find a DEX that supports both Litecoin and Solana (only on ETH DEXs like Uniswap). Or else, you’ll need a bridge application for the Solana network. Buy and Sell (Easy). Send funds to an exchange wallet like Coinbase. Sell Litecoin for Bitcoin, then use BTC to buy Solana.

(Easy). Send funds to an exchange wallet like Coinbase. Sell Litecoin for Bitcoin, then use BTC to buy Solana. Convert (Easiest). Find an exchange with conversion features like Binance. From that page, select LTC and SOL (just like in any DEX), indicate amounts, and confirm.

The most efficient way is the swap platform, although the process isn’t simple enough to be worth it. As for buy-sell and convert, you’ll need to send funds from your wallet to the exchange wallet (and back). So, don’t forget to include network fees.

Open a Wallet Account

Whether you use swap platforms or exchanges, you’ll need a wallet in the first place. And since there are many types, it depends on how you want to trade in general:

For swap platforms, you need a WEB3 wallet: Metamask, Phantom, TrustWallet. You connect these when visiting DEXs.

For exchange trading, you have a built-in wallet when you open the account. Choose a payment method to send fiat to your balance to buy crypto.

Some wallets have built-in mini-exchanges, so you can trade from one place. Examples include Atomic Wallet (best LTC wallet overall), Exodus, and Ledger Nano devices.

To get a WEB3 wallet, you need an email, password, and seed phrase. For exchange wallets, you might need ID verification first. As for wallet apps, you’ll find both cases.

Note that most apps have listed Litecoin and Solana. So, if you haven’t bought crypto yet, you could buy SOL without having to buy LTC and convert it.

Choose Your Cryptocurrency Trading Platform to Trade LTC to SOL

A simple way to trade LTC to SOL is by using Godex. If you already hold Litecoin on another wallet, it takes less than 10 minutes to convert to Solana:

Set up the trade on Godex.io: You Send (enter amount) LTC, You Get SOL. Proceed to Exchange. You can preview the rate on the next page. Once you enter your address and click on Exchange, it will be fixed for 30 minutes. You then get the deposit address for the LTC amount. Godex will send SOL when the LTC transaction is confirmed.

Easy, transparent, and anonymous.

Final Thoughts

Trading LTC for SOL in 2022 is as easy as trading any of the top 20 coins. Almost any platform offers the option. Simply visit the exchange, choose the most profitable exchange rates for you, and buy Solana.