How to Connect Starz App to Tv? Know All Process Step by Step!

STARZ is an American TV network and streaming service that makes shows that are both stylish and interesting. STARZ has given us some great TV shows, like American Gods, Black Sails, Power, and Spartacus.

You can use the streaming service on a lot of different devices and almost anywhere. This guide will show you how to turn on STARZ on almost any device.

The app STARZ Play is required in order to play any content. It may be downloaded for use on a wide variety of platforms, including the Kindle Fire, Fire TV, Nexus Player, Apple TV, iPhone, Android, Roku, and Xbox.

For the low, low price of $8.99 per month, you can watch any and all of the channel’s movies and episodes on any and all of these devices. Additionally, you can stream on up to four different devices simultaneously with one account.

Activating STARZ: Here’s How

To activate STARZ, you will need a premium subscription or to be participating in the free trial that is provided for a period of one week before you are required to commit to purchasing a subscription. To add the channel to the service of your choosing, you will need a login, therefore creating one is the first thing you will need to do.

Visit STARZ online, and then click the Try STARZ free for a week button.

Please enter your information and register right away.

After signing in, you’ll have the option to add the channel to a wide variety of devices.

Include STARZ on Your Apple TV

You will first require the STARZ Play application in order to play STARZ on Apple TV. After that, you repeat the procedures that you did for Roku by signing in and entering the code.

Use your Apple TV to get to the App Store.

Find STARZ Play and get it set up.

Choose the app from the screen that says “Home.”

Sign in with the information for your STARZ account.

Use any device to get to STARZ.

Again, type the code on the screen into the box on the web page and click “Submit” to register the device.

Once you enter the code, your Apple TV will be registered and will show all the movies and TV shows that are available at that time.

Include STARZ on Your Smart Television

If you’ve made it this far, you’re probably starting to understand things. To start watching, download the STARZ Play app, log in with your account information, activate the app with the provided code, and you’ll be good to go. The same applies to a smart television.

On your smart TV, turn it on and go to the app store.

Find and install STARZ Play.

Sign in with the information for your STARZ account.

Use any device to get to STARZ.

Type the code that you see on the screen into the box on the website.

To sign up for the device, click “Submit.”

I have my doubts regarding our suitability. My Samsung smart TV has STARZ Play, but I'm not sure if it's standard.

Put STARZ on Your Xbox

STARZ Play is free on the Xbox app store, and it works with both the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One. Similar to what was said above:

Switch on your Xbox and log in.

Choose the Store menu and then Apps.

Install the STARZ Play app.

Click “Install” when prompted.

when prompted. Go to STARZ Play.

Enter your STARZ login credentials to proceed.

You can access STARZ from any device right now.

Type the code displayed on the screen into the corresponding box on the website.

To finish setting up your device, click the Submit button.

Once you’ve signed up for an account and registered your Xbox, it’ll automatically update with a complete library of movies and TV shows.

Streaming Content Provided by STARZ

Adding STARZ to any device that is compatible with the service is a relatively simple process. The additional step that authorizes the device takes only a single second and appears to function without any issues. It’s a shame that not all apps are as easy as this one!

Do you watch your favorite movies and TV shows via streaming? Please leave your feedback in the comments section below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why can’t I Cast STARZ on My TV?

If you’re on the same Wi-Fi network as your Chromecast but still don’t see the Cast button, make sure the Google Cast extension is installed. Using a mobile network will prevent you from casting. In addition, you should be using the most recent release of the appropriate software.

How Do I Stream STARZ?

Hulu allows you to watch STARZ from the comfort of your own home or on the move. It’s also possible to sign up for the STARZ App and watch both live and on-demand programming by using your existing Hulu account.

Can I Get the STARZ App on My Smart TV?

About the STARZ App, The STARZ app is offered on a range of devices such as: LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Apple TV, iPhones and iPads running iOS 8.0 or above, Roku, Sony Android TV, as well as most Android phones, tablets and TV devices.

