Marcel the Shell’s Big Screen Debut: Marcel’s Story

Jenny Slate, director Dean Fleischer-Camp, and animation director Kirsten Lepore discuss the process of integrating a small shell into a larger environment in this clip from the film.

Who came up with the Marcel Voice?

It took just two days to construct the very first Marcel the Shell wearing shoes. After the director Dean Fleischer-Camp discovered he needed to prepare a film for a friend’s comedy performance, he raced to a local craft store in Cobble Hill called KC Arts and then interviewed his then-wife Jenny Slate, who came up with the Marcel voice. “I got a bucket of googly eyes, this basket of shells, and some Sculpey, and then, you know, how like bodegas have like ripoff toys?” he recalls.

“I bought a bucket of googly eyes, this basket of shells, and some Sculpey.” “It was a knockoff Polly Pocket set that was this enormous accessories thing but then had these two shoes, and so I bought it, and that’s where I got the shoes,” the person said. “It was a Polly Pocket set that had these two shoes.” From that point on, he devoted some of his effort to attempting to construct the ideal humanoid monster. He continues, “Before I landed on Marcel, who I think is quite gorgeous, I made like three or four just horrible goblins.” “I think Marcel is very handsome.”

After having his debut in a short film in 2010, Marcel is now a successful actor in feature films. His teeny-tiny environment is expanded somewhat in the film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which was directed by Camp and written by Camp, Slate, and Nick Paley. However, the expansion is not significant. In the movie, Marcel lives in a house with his grandmother, Nana Connie, whose voice is provided by Isabella Rossellini.

Shooting a Documentary on Marcel

Nana Connie has an Italian accent, which is justified in the film by the fact that she is “from the garage.” The rest of Marcel’s society of shells has vanished, and he is having a difficult time holding on to the memory of what once was, which is made even more difficult by the fact that Connie’s memory is deteriorating. Our itty-bitty hero is given the opportunity to locate the rest of his family when a new Airbnb guest, portrayed by Camp, moves in and begins shooting a documentary on Marcel.

Camp desired to keep the charming qualities of the original shorts and Marcel himself, but he was aware that in order to complete his adventure he would need to be able to do more. As a result, he recruited animation director Kirsten Lepore, whose shorts had competed in the same festival circuit as Camp’s had. This is how Marcel worked his way up to a more significant canvas.

Jenny Slate’s portrayal of Marcel began with his voice, and when she began speaking in character as Marcel, she didn’t really have an image in her head for him at the time because she started from emotion. Therefore, it was up to Fleischer-Camp to give him a form that could be considered corporeal.

When I originally started working on Marcel, I was also reading a book about neoteny at the same time. The aesthetic or scientific study of cuteness focuses on the characteristics that, whether due to evolution or some other factor, serve as visual cues, and these characteristics are virtually identical across different species. I suppose it’s the wide-set eyes combined with the diminutive features.

Is He actually look sort of Adorable and Handsome?

According to the audio that we recorded, he is obviously extremely cute and he is very small, but he is also somewhat gloomy. This is despite the fact that he is quite tiny. And so I was trying to come up with anything that would speak to both of those qualities at the same time, and because I’d been reading that book, I was thinking to myself, “Oh, like wide-set eyes.”

And as I was experimenting with wide-set eyes, the thought occurred to me: what if the most wide-set eyes that can be achieved are achieved by having only one eye? As a result, that was the very first thing that became clear to me. When I first saw him, my first thought was, “Wow, he actually looks sort of adorable and handsome.”

When I saw him for the first time, I had the distinct impression that I was going to burst into tears. I am able to recall the location he was in. He was positioned in the far corner of the dining room table. It wasn’t as if Dean had remarked something along the lines of, “Oh, I guess I made a thing that goes with the voice.”

At least in my head, I remember him saying something along the lines of “here he is,” and we can certainly ask him about it. I recall that in all honesty, as if somebody had flown in a long-lost buddy from another state or something, I put my hands on my face and said “he is here.” I felt as though I had been waiting for him for a very long time.

Nana Connie’s Character throughout the Development Process

Nana Connie is the moniker that we call my own personal granny. First and foremost, I believe that the relationships I had with both of my grandparents were truly excellent models of stable attachment and unrestricted love. These relationships are among the most treasured in my life. The enchantment and mystery of my grandmother’s feet just struck me right now. I believe the intention was to illustrate the connection.

In addition to this, we made it a priority to ensure that Nana Connie retained some of her individuality while being a shell. that a shell’s quality is not determined by whether or not it is positive or whatever else. Again, that would have given it the appearance of being overly sentimental. Nana Connie is a person who is known for being incredibly resourceful and strong. She has a type of no-nonsense attitude, but she is also known for her warmth.

Because they are members of the same family and she is one of his models, I believe it is fair to conclude that Marcel derives some of his own sense of dignity from observing how she carries herself. In addition to this, she is an excellent elder since she has given him sufficient opportunity to grow into his own person and not become a carbon copy of her. It’s really hilarious to me that she’s got Marcel beat in terms of height and weight. He’s not a kid, that Marcel.

Although the baby shells or younger shells are a little bit smaller, I have a feeling that their bodies grow like trees even though they are smaller. There aren’t many guidelines to follow here. Regarding the operation of their bodies, we do not have a lot of information to share with you at this time. We enjoy not knowing the answer, but there were many various interpretations of Nana Connie’s character throughout the development process. I believe that the fact that her shell is older turned out to be really wonderful in the end. I like to imagine that her skeleton is quite a bit older, which is why its shell is somewhat larger.