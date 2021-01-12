House to vote on resolution to remove President Trump from office by 25th Amendment

The resolution, introduced by the President of the Democratic Republic of Maryland, Jamie Raskin, called on Vice President Mike Pence to “immediately use his powers under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to mobilize the top executives in the Cabinet. It is obvious to the terrified nation: the President has not been able to successfully carry out the duties of his office.”

It urges Pence to accept “the powers and duties of office as acting president.”

Approving the Democratic-led House resolution would be a symbolic condemnation of the president, as many lawmakers are angry and retreat from the deadly attack on Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

This is because the House Democrats are there now It is moving fast towards blaming the president For the second time as a result of the uprising, Trump provoked false claims that the election had been stolen from him after calling on his supporters to fight back.

House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump, in a Caucus call Monday by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, as rioters set up a referendum a week after passing Capitol police and violating the most secure areas of the Capitol. Hoyer said the House will vote Tuesday evening on a resolution urging Pence to implement the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, and then plan to vote ET at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the indictment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday that Democrats are “calling on the vice president to respond within 24 hours of the passage of the 25th Amendment.” READ 2020 NBA Draft Tracker: Live pick-by-big grades, results, analysis as Anthony Edwards is selected first A majority in Benz and the cabinet must vote to launch the 25th Amendment and vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to “fulfill the powers and duties of his office” – an unprecedented step. Pence has not yet given any indication that he will take that action. Pelosi and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer called Benz a day after the Capitol attack to discuss the 25th Amendment – but Benz never took the call after they were suspended for 25 minutes. “At least, I was – I was at home, so I washed the dishes and put my clothes in the laundry. We are still waiting for him to return the call,” he told CBS Sunday night. In his statement on Monday, Pelosi said that “as a next step,” House Democrats will “make progress in bringing the indictment upstairs.” Earlier on Monday, Democrats tried to unanimously approve the 25th Amendment, but it was blocked by Republicans. Pelosi accused the House of Representatives of “helping the president to continue his unbridled, unstable and vicious acts of treason.” Their complicity endangers the United States, destroys our democracy, and must end. ”

