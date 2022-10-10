House of the Dragon Episode 8 Release Date: New Episode is Airing Today!

In House of the Dragon episode 8, a family get-together causes trouble.

When you watch the eighth episode of House of the Dragon online later this week, you’ll find that you’ve skipped forward in time once more. According to the recasting of the children of Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Queen Alicent in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, some years have passed since the events of the original series (Emma Cooke).

Rhaenyra, her second husband, and Rhaenyra’s uncle Daemon (played by Matt Smith) travel to King’s Landing in the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, which is titled “Lord of the Tides.” Given how the previous family get-together went out, we are fully prepared for a great deal of tension, and there may even be some physical altercation.

Although they are now in their teens and early 20s, the Targaryens of the following generation don’t appear to have gained much wisdom. It is to be hoped that this new cast is on par with the previous recent additions since they did an excellent job of recasting the role of House of the Dragon.

Hand of the King Otto Hightower, played by Rhys Ifans, rules on behalf of King Viserys, who is still sick (Paddy Considine). He is happy to see Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), whose brother Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) has been badly hurt in a battle for the Stepstones. No matter what Vaemond’s plan is, it’s not likely to help Rhaenyra and the blacks.

House of Dragon Episode 8 in the U.S.

Today (Sunday, October 9) at 9 p.m. ET, episode 8 of House of the Dragon will air on HBO and HBO Max.

The first season has a total of 10 episodes, and each one comes out every Sunday.



House of the Dragon 8 in Canada

Even though Canadians don’t have access to HBO or HBO Max, they can still watch the eighth episode of House of the Dragon at the same time it airs in the U.S. The rights belong to Crave, which is Canada’s main place to watch HBO shows.

There is a free trial for seven days with the streaming service (opens in new tab). The Movies + HBO package will cost $19.98 CAD per month after that.

If you’re an American traveling abroad and want to use all your paid services, you’ll need to look into the best VPN services, like Express VPN.

Watch House of the Dragon 8 Online in the UK

Since the British don’t have access to HBO or HBO Max, they’ll have to settle for seeing the eighth episode of House of the Dragon on Sky Atlantic or NOW. At two different times on Monday, October 10 (at 2 a.m. and 9 p.m. BST), it will be available to watch.

Packages from Sky TV(opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

New episodes will always be available the day after they premiere in the United States.

House of the Dragon 8 in Australia

Binge now offers the eighth episode of House of the Dragon to viewers in Australia (opens in new tab). It is anticipated that it will arrive on Monday, October 10th.

The Cast of House of Dragon

House of Dragon stars:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys I “Lords of Westeros chose him to succeed Jaehaerys Targaryen at Harrenhal. Viserys wants to carry on his grandfather’s legacy. Good guys aren’t always good monarchs.”

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s successor. She rides Syrax.

Prince Daemon Targaryen is Viserys’ younger brother and Rhaenyra’s second spouse. he rides Caraxes

Olivia Cooke as Viserys’ second wife, Queen Alicent Hightower.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower (twice).

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake” He’s a legendary sailor.

Eve Best as Viserys’ cousin and Lord Corlys Velaryon’s wife, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon. She rides Meleys.

Fabien Frankel as Kingsguard Ser Criston Cole.

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong, Queen Alicent’s confidant.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Viserys and Alicent’s son Aegon. he rides Sunfyre

Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen, Viserys and Alicent’s betrothed. She rides Dreamfyre.

Ewan Mitchell as Viserys and Alicent’s second son, Prince Aemond. He rides Vhagar.

Ser Laenor Velaryon portrays Rhaenyra’s eldest son, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon. he rides Vermax

Elliot Grihault as Rhaenyra’s second son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon. He rides Arrax.

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen, Prince Daemon’s twin sister. She rides Moondancer.

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen, Prince Daemon’s twin sister.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon.

The Dragon’s House Storyline

House of the Dragon is set before Game of Thrones. “Fire & Blood” traces the rise of House Targaryen. Aegon I Targaryen conquers Westeros’ Seven Kingdoms.

House of Dragon will center on The Dance of Dragons. 200 years before Game of Thrones, there was a terrible Targaryen civil war. About a century after Aegon I’s victory.

Olivia Cooke says House of the Dragon won’t feature gratuitous graphic brutality against women. She told The Telegraph, “I wouldn’t feel comfortable with graphic violence against women for no reason, only to garner eyeballs.”

King Viserys I’s death sparks a succession battle between Princess Rhaenyra and Aegon II. Game of Thrones Princess Shireen Baratheon told this narrative in season 5.

She told Stannis, “Brothers fought brothers, dragons fought dragons.” “Thousands died”.

Shireen noticed that the war killed practically all of the Targaryens’ dragons. Daenerys Targaryen hatched three dragons in Game of Thrones after 150 years.

HBO’s recasting of House of the Dragon surprised me. House of the Dragon alternatives? Rotten Tomatoes gives 90% or higher to 7 new HBO Max movies.

