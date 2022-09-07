Horchata Creator: What is It? Explanation of the Current Trend!

The Horchata Cult appears to be dominating TikTok at the moment, but what exactly is it? Everything that you need to know is included below.

TikTok seems to be taken over by a new “cult” every few months. There is no need for alarm because the term ‘cult’ used on TikTok is not the same as the one used in the religious context, and there is most certainly nothing sinister occurring here.

A mass of TikTok users who are all members of the same group and hold the same beliefs is an example of what is known as a cult.

On TikTok, the Step Chickens were one of the first popular subcultures to emerge, followed by the Lana Cult, and now the Horchata Cult is making waves.

This is what it all boils down to…

What is the Horchata Cult?

You’ve probably noticed that there are a lot of videos on TikTok this week that are associated with the Horchata Cult while you’ve been browsing through the app.

Horchata Soto, a well-known user of TikTok, conceptualized the idea on April 25 with the intention of eventually taking control of the platform.

The Horchata Cult is, in its most basic form, a collection of TikTok users who share a passion for Mexican and other Hispanic dishes and who are working together to seize control of the app.

Who is Horchata Soto?

Horchata is the stage name of Jorge Soto, a content creator from Rhode Island, United States, who is currently 19 years old.

On his TikTok account, which is @horchata Soto, he has amassed more than 913,000 followers, and on that account, he posts comedic and challenging videos.

Additionally, you may find horchata on YouTube and Instagram.

How to Be Part of the Horchata Cult

The Horchata Cult welcomes new members of any background. The one and only requirement are that you should enjoy tacos.

The next step is to update your profile picture to a cute image of a cup of milk with eyes so that your friends can see that you enjoy eating Hispanic cuisine and drinking Horchata. It is included in the profile that Horchata maintains.

And that wraps things up! It really is that easy, and from this point on, you are officially a member of the Horchata Cult.

