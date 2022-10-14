Honor X40 Gt Specifications: All Details to Your Accordance!

Honor X40 GT is now available in China. It is the newest X40 model, coming after the regular one that came out last month. The latest version is better than the standard version. Find out what it comes with by reading on.

In China, Honor just released two new smartphones. For the popular low-end series, we have the cheap Honor Play 6C. But the Honor X40 GT is the big star. In the past few weeks, the device has been the subject of leaks and teasers.

And yes, it’s another gaming-focused GT smartphone. Can it stand up to a busy market? We’re pretty sure that it’s a good product because it has a flagship SoC.

Display

The Honor X40 GT has a 6.81-inch IPS LCD screen with a 2,388 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The camera hole is in the middle, and the refresh rate is 144Hz. The device has a fingerprint scanner built into the power button on the side.

Camera

The camera module on the Honor X40 GT is a circle with three sensors and an LED flash in the shape of an X. The camera on the phone is made up of a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP depth-of-field lens, and a 2MP macro unit. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the phone.

Battery and processor

The Honor X40 GT has a Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. It has 256GB of storage space and up to 12GB of RAM. There are 7GB of virtual RAM. The smartphone also has a system for getting rid of heat called VC liquid cooling.

The device gets its power from a 4,800 mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 66W. The Honor X40 GT has MagicUI 6.1, which is based on Android 12.

The Honor X40 GT has 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

The 8GB + 256GB version of the Honor X40 GT costs RMB 2,099 (about $292), while the 12GB + 256GB version costs RMB 2,399 (about $334). The device comes in three different colors: Racing Black, Midnight Night Black, and Titanium Empty Silver.

Honor Play 6C

The Honor Play 6C has a simple pair of cameras. So, it has a main camera with 13 MP. A 2 MP depth sensor with an LED flash is also included. It runs Android 12 with Magic UI 5.0 for software. The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery. It gets its power from a fast charging of 22.5W. The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the device. Lastly, it has a 3.5mm jack for headphones.

Conclusion

