Home Before Dark Season 3 Release Date Update: All Thing You Need to Know!

Apple TV+ is slowly adding more original shows like “Ted Lasso” and “Little America” to compete with other streaming services that have been around for a long time. Right now, “Home Before Dark,” a drama about a police investigation, is one of the best shows on the platform.

Based on the real-life of a young girl named Hilde Lysiak, who started following stories and writing about them when she was only eight years old, Brooklynn Prince plays young journalist Hilde Lisko in the show (Orange Street News).

In “Home Before Dark,” young Hilde moves from Brooklyn, New York, to the small town where her father Matthew Lisko, played by Jim Sturgess, grew up. This is based on her real life. As Hilde spends time there, she learns about a strange case of a boy who went missing years ago. She is determined to solve the case.

Soon, she finds out that her father was best friends with the kidnapped boy and was there when the boy was taken. Even though everyone in town is against her, Hilde won’t give up. She quickly finds a group of like-minded kids who help her solve the case.

The first season of “Home Before Dark” started on Apple TV+ on April 3, 2020. A second season with a new case started on June 11, 2021, and new episodes came out every Friday. On August 13, 2021, the last episode came out.

Even though it hasn’t been long since the second season ended, fans of the show really want to know what happens to Hilde and the rest of the characters. Here’s what we know so far about Season 3 of “Home Before Dark.”

When will Season 3 of Home Before Dark come out?

As of right now, Apple hasn’t said anything about whether or not “Home Before Dark” will be back for a third season. Even so, it seems likely that the fan-favorite show will be back, since the end of Season 2 left many questions unanswered and it is one of the most popular shows on the streaming service.

Since the season just ended, hopefully, a decision will be made soon after production costs, viewer ratings, and other things are weighed and thought about. Another possibility is that “Home Before Dark” has already been renewed but it hasn’t been announced yet. This would give the people who work on the show time to start making new episodes earlier.

If everything goes as planned and “Home Before Dark” gets picked up for a third season, new episodes might start airing in the summer or fall of 2022. Even though the show was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 started, COVID-19 rules made it harder to make Season 2. Even then, it only took a little over a year for the show to come back with new episodes. This suggests that Season 3 will probably have a similar schedule.

Who will appear in Season 3 of Home Before Dark?

The main cast of “Home Before Dark” is likely to be back for Season 3. This includes Prince and Sturgess, as well as Abby Miller as Hilde’s mom, Bridget Jensen, Kylie Rogers as Hilde’s older sister, Izzy Lisko, and Jibrail Nantambu and Deric McCabe as Hilde’s best friends, Donny Davis and Wesley “Spoon” Witherspoon, respectively. Frank Briggs Jr. (Michael Weston), Principal Kim Collins (Joelle Carter), and Sheriff Mackenzie “Trip” Johnson are also likely to be back for a third season (Aziza Scott).

In “Home Before Dark,” Hilde’s family loves that she wants to be a reporter. Even though Hilde’s sister Izzy is only a few years older than she is and has other interests, she still helps out when she can. This is because Hilde’s father was a reporter in New York City before they moved.

In Season 2, Izzy doesn’t want to work with Hilde as much because it gets in the way of her social life, but she comes around. As for their mother, Bridget, she is upset with her husband Matthew at first because he has been keeping secrets about his background from her, but she is also fully behind Hilde and her desire to investigate and report.

What will happen in Home Before Dark’s third season?

In the second season of “Home Before Dark,” Hilde dives right into the case of Strata Tech, a company that has been polluting the town’s water supply for years without the people knowing. After Hilde finds out that her grandfather’s illness is probably caused by the same thing, her whole family joins her in trying to get justice.

In the season finale, Hilde and her family and friends get the town to come together and arrest the Strata Tech executives for their crimes. But the story doesn’t end there, because the last few minutes of Season 2 set up Season 3 with a new case.

At the end of Season 2, Hilde and her friends walk into the middle of a murder scene. But the most shocking thing is that Hilde’s diary, which was stolen and brought to the murder scene, is being marked as evidence.

It looks like Hilde won’t have to force herself into the case next time since it’s clear she has something to do with the crime. Since it’s a murder case, Season 3 of “Home Before Dark” might take a darker turn. Hilde might not be able to investigate because the crime is so sad, but we all know that nothing will stop the young reporter from doing her job.

