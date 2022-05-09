Hollie Guard App: How to Use This Personal Safety App

Harassment exists, and the worst that a person can do is commit a crime. We all experience periods of insecurity and vulnerability to threats.

Walking alone late at night, through sketchy neighborhoods, or feeling threatened These events make us apprehensive and afraid, but if we take the appropriate precautions, we can avoid any negative consequences.

Hollie Guard is a personal safety software that transforms your phone into a kind of safety equipment that guards you against catastrophes.

What Exactly is the Hollie Guard Application?

After you’ve raised an alarm, Hollie Guard will begin recording your camera and microphone and preparing a live video to send to the emergency contacts you’ve chosen, informing them that you’re in danger.

They will also receive your route information, which includes which path you were on and your present location, so they can contact you for assistance or take other steps.

Hollie Guard is an excellent software for those who are continuously concerned about their safety or who must travel through risky areas. It ensures your safety and protects you from any potentially harmful conditions.

What Is the Purpose of the Hollie App and How Does It Work?

In the event of an emergency, messages and alarms can be issued, just like with any other P.S. app.

What you may expect from this app is as follows:

Your smartphone will automatically record audio and video evidence.

This proof will be emailed to your emergency contact and saved on your device in case you need it again.

Unlike other panic button apps, this one allows you to raise the alarm in a variety of ways. This is an option provided by the setup.

The Hollie Guard premium membership add-on provides professional alarm monitoring and sophisticated capabilities.

To Use the Hollie Guard App, You Must First Download It to Your Smartphone

Open the app and sign in or make a new account if you don’t have one currently.

You’ll notice a number of notification triggers; choose the one that’s most handy for you.

Determine who you want to be notified in the event of a disaster.

Configure alarms, GPS coordinates, and video transmission.

If you’re feeling particularly vulnerable, employ the even trigger.

Is Hollie’s Safety System Malfunctioning?

Is your phone’s Hollie Guard App not working?

Here’s how you can deal with it:

When configuring this app, double-check that you followed the relevant processes and selected the correct trigger.

Alarms can be triggered by a panic button, a timer, or a journey trigger, among other things.

Before using the software in real-life settings, make sure it works properly.

This app requires additional permissions to send video and location data. Networking and Location

Permission to collect, store, and exploit new types of data. Make certain you have everything you need.

If the issue is related to loading issues, consider clearing the app’s caches and history.

Conclusion

Hollie Guard was created specifically for women because they are more vulnerable to threats than men. Nonetheless, anyone confronting or perceiving any form of danger might use Hollie Guard.

You can set up emergency contacts using it, and if you’re in trouble, all you have to do is press a button, and your emergency contacts will be contacted, along with your current position.