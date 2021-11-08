Will There Be Information About Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 is coming to theaters in 2022!

The sequel to the 1993 Disney Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in 2022. It’s been 25 years since we’ve seen the Sanderson sisters and they’re back with a vengeance. The film stars Bette Midler (Winifred), Kathy Najimy (Mary), and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah). They’ll be joined by Thora Birch as Dani Dennison and Ryan O’Quinn as Max Dennison. And don’t forget about our new addition Billy Butcherson played by Doug Jones who was last seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning.

Hocus Pocus 2 – Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

The Sanderson Sisters’ sequel will be exclusively available on Disney+ following the misadventures of the sisters. Halloween is a film that has become a classic in the genre since its debut in 1993. While not a blockbuster when it debuted, the film grew in popularity over time and has now become a Halloween classic.

In this Disney film, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy play the Sanderson sisters, who were witches in the 16th century and managed to flee a witch hunt by binding themselves to a Black Flame Candle. During a full moon on All Hallows’ Eve, a teenager who has relocated to Salem lights the candle, bringing back the witch trio. After three diabolical witches are resurrected, mayhem ensues.

Since the Sanderson sisters bound themselves to the candle, fans have been demanding a sequel for what feels like forever. There has been talking of a sequel for some time, and developments over the last year have made it seem more real. In 2022, we’ll be able to go at it with the notorious witches once more and wreak havoc!

It’s been a long time since we last spoke, but here’s everything we know so far, including the date of release.

What Is The Story Of Hocus Pocus 2?

The sequel is set some years after the first film, and it follows a new cast of characters who get entangled with the Sanderson sisters. The Sanderson Sisters is a 2013 American horror comedy film directed by Jang Geun-suk and co-written with Kim Eun-sook. The plot summary reads, “Three young women inadvertently bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem, where they must confront their innermost fears.”

Clearly, these youngsters have ignored the events that occurred in 1993.

Anna Altman, the star of “30 Rock,” was ecstatic when she learned Joe & Anthony Russo cast her in the film. ‘They gave us an overview and, after we recovered from the floor because it’s been 27 years, we took a look at it and agreed that it was fantastic,’ she continued.

Who Is in the Casting of Hocus Pocus 2?

The original cast — which includes Bette Midler, Jo Anne Parker, and Moira Najimy — has been confirmed to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.

The second season will also include members from the first, including Whitney Peak ( ), Lilia Buckingham ( ), and Froy Gutierrez (), in addition to a new cast of characters. There has been no indication as to whether other well-known characters such as Thackery Binx, the boy who was turned into a cat, will be included in the sequel.

In a recent interview, Betrandini revealed that the cast for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ includes Exclaim.

The sequel will be directed by Jillian Bell. Producer Adam Shankman, who directed the original film, has withdrawn from the project but will continue to serve as an executive producer. ‘Now more than ever, people need to laugh,’ Fletcher added. ‘The first film brought to life a tremendous number of stories about different individuals who, through their bravery and selflessness, helped protect the world. These are all fantastic tales,’ says ‘Wonder Woman’s director Patty Jenkins.’

When Hocus Pocus 2 Will Release?

The sequel, which is tentatively titled The Magician’s Land, will be released in the Fall of 2022. It will be exclusively available on Disney+ worldwide. The film’s filming is already underway and is happening in Rhode Island. It’s been reported that the shoot isn’t taking place in Salem because the sequel will feature a significant portion set hundreds of years ago when the Sanderson sisters’ backstory is explored further.

Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK! HocusPocus2 is set to premiere on Disney Plus in the fall of 2022.

Is There an Official Trailer for Hocus Pocus 2?

There is currently no trailer since the production has only begun, but keep an eye on this space for further information.