Who Was Ramesh Valiyasala? All The Things You Need To Know Today!

Ramesh Valiyasala was born in Kerala in 1967. When he died, he was 54 years old. After he finished school in Kerala, he went to Government Arts College in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to get his bachelor’s degree.

Ramesh Valiyasala was an Indian TV actor who mostly did TV shows and movies in the Malayalam language.

career

After Ramesh graduated, he and his friends started to perform on the stage of the theatre. He worked for almost 22 years as an actor. He has been in a number of Malayalam movies and TV shows. At the time of his death, he was making a movie for a TV show.

In 2021, he was filming for the Malayalam movie “Varaal,” which was directed by Kannan Thamarakulam from South India. He looked up to Dr. Jaanradhanan, a well-known South Indian TV director, as his mentor.

Demise

He was found around 6:30 a.m. on September 11, 2021, hanging from the ceiling fan in the bathroom of his home in Valiyasalai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It looks like the COVID-19 lockdown put him in a terrible financial situation. His wife was the first person to see him get hung. When talking to reporters, local police said:

“It was not a natural death, and he killed himself because he was having money problems. He is moving too fast and may lose money in his business because of covid-19 or the pandemic.

We took his dead body to the College Medical Hospital’s morgue. To find out if it was a murder or a suicide. He lived with his second family, which was made up of his second wife and their son. Valiyashala is where the house is.”

When he died, many famous people from South India shared their sadness on social media.

Malayalam Tv Actor Ramesh Valiyasala Was Found Hanging in His Home. Suicide is Thought to Be the Cause

On Saturday, Ramesh Valiyasala, a well-known movie and TV actor in Kerala, was found hanging in his home in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 54.

Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code says that the Thampanoor police have opened a case about a death that was not natural. The police thought it was suicide because he was having trouble paying his bills because of the Covid lockdown.

The body has been taken to the medical college hospital’s morgue. Police say that an investigation has started. His home in Valiyashala was where he lived with his second wife and son for the past few years.

His wife found his body around 6:30 in the ceiling fan of their bedroom.

Two days before what happened, Ramesh had come back from a location shoot for his latest project. He has been working in serials for the past 22 years. His most recent role was in a show called Pournamithingal.

Ramesh started out in the theatre, but when he went to Government Arts College to get his degree, he switched to TV. His teacher was the famous TV show director Dr. Jaanradhanan.

The director and production controller NM Badusha was the first person to post on social media about the actor’s death. “There will be many issues. But what’s the point in trying to escape life? Badusha wrote on Facebook, “Tributes to my dear friend Ramesh.”

He was one of the most popular and busy TV serial actors in the state. He has also been in movies. Ramesh and his college friends started acting soon after they graduated, and he has been a very busy actor for the past 22 years.

A lot of people have been killing themselves in the Tamil industry. A long time ago, actress Chitra killed herself. She became well-known because of the soap opera Pandian Stores. She is said to have killed herself because of problems in her marriage.

On February 19, 2021, Tamil TV actor Indra Kumar, who had also worked in the Kollywood film industry, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the home of a friend in Perambalur.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ramesh Valiyasala?

Final Words

